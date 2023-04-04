The Branson Police Department wants the public to know not all kitties are cuddly.
The department has issued a warning to residents about possible wild cats in the area after they received multiple citizen reports of cats in the community.
BPD said if you are in an area where you could run into a wild cat, do not hike alone, and when in groups have adults pay special attention to children. Keeping children close and within sight is vital for their safety.
If a wild cat appears, stay calm. The department recommends you don’t approach the animal, nor run from it; also do not crouch down or bend over. If the animal comes toward you or acts in an aggressive manner, do all you can to appear intimidating.
Don’t crouch or turn your back on the animal, but grab anything you can throw at it such as rocks or branches.
If attacked, fight back.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said bobcats and mountain lions have been identified in the region, with bobcats the more common of the two. Anyone who sees a wild cat should report it to the Mountain Lion Response Team at mountain.lion@mdc.mo.gov. Also call the Branson Police Department through 9-1-1.
