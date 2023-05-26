The Branson School District will be making sure that children 18 years old and under and eligible disabled adults will be able to get a free nutritious meal.
The meals will be provided as part of the Branson Summer School Program, although children will not be required to attend summer school classes to receive the free meal.
Meals will be served at Branson High School, 935 Buchanan Road, and Cedar Ridge Elementary, 396 Cedar Ridge Drive, on June 5th to 8th, June 12th to 15th, and June 19th to 22nd, with an additional week at Cedar Ridge from June 26th to June 29th.
Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:55 p.m. at Branson High School. At Cedar Ridge Elementary, breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 10:40 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
If you need additional information about the free meal program, contact the Branson School District’s Nutrition Services office at 417-334-6541, extension 9051, or visit branson.k12.mo.us.
