Fire Reeds Sep 13 23.jpg

A firefighter standing amongst the flames of a residential fire in Reeds Spring.

 Courtesy of SSCFPD

Firefighters from the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District received mutual aid from Taney County to help combat a house fire in Reeds Spring.

Fire 091323 Reeds.jpg

Two SSCFPD firefighters fighting a residential fire in Reeds Spring through the night of Wednesday, Sept. 13.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11:19 p.m., fire crews from SSCFPD responded to a residential structure fire in Reeds Spring. 

Fire Reed Sept. 13.jpg

A two story residence in Reeds Spring ablaze.
Fire Reeds 91323.jpg

SSCFPD firefighters on scene of a residential fire in Reeds Spring.

