Firefighters from the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District received mutual aid from Taney County to help combat a house fire in Reeds Spring.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 11:19 p.m., fire crews from SSCFPD responded to a residential structure fire in Reeds Spring.
The two-story structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.
“A second alarm was activated and additional resources were summoned from Branson Fire Department and Western Taney County Fire Protection District to assist,” a SSCFPD Public Information Officer said in a Facebook post.
According to SSCFPD Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal Dylan Honea the residents were not home at the time of the fire.
“There were no injuries,” Honea told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The residents were not home at the time.”
Honea said firefighters were on scene until the fire was fully extinguished.
“Firefighters were on scene for around three hours,” Honea said. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
