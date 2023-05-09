The Ozarks’ most unique animal adoption option is celebrating a milestone the business owner admits kind of snuck up on her.
Mochas and Meows Owner Mary Trexler told Branson Tri-Lakes News while they planned a big celebration for their cat cafe’s 100th cat adoption, they almost reached 200 before they realized they were nearing another milestone.
“When we first opened, my biggest goal was hitting 100 adoptions because it was such a big deal,” Trexler said. “I felt 100 adoptions would show people we were doing the right thing with our cat cafe. When we actually got open, we realized it’s more than that. It’s more than putting up numbers, it’s about the quality of the adoptions, not the quantity. So we made a big deal about 100, but 200 really snuck up on us!”
Trexler said they’ve had 18 adoptions since their cafe reopened in early April 2023 after doubling in size. After the closure of a hookah lounge next to the cafe’s location in the Falls Center on Highway 248 in Branson, the complex owner approached Trexler about expanding into the lounge space. The result of the renovation saw the entire old space of the cafe turned into a cat space, and the former lounge became the new cafe space.
The cafe then expanded their menu to include breakfast items and hot dogs, and they have the largest cat-themed gift shop in the Ozarks.
One thing didn’t change with the expansion and new facility: the cafe’s stringent guidelines on adopting one of their furry residents.
“We’ve got a process,” Trexler said. “The biggest misunderstanding people have is the process of the adoption, because it’s about quality, not quantity. We take a little longer to send our cats home, and some cats who come in aren’t ready for immediate adoption. They’re medically ready, they’re vaccinated and treated for fleas and ticks, but not every cat is suited for every situation and they’re not suited for every home.
“We try to learn as much as we can about the cats when they’re in our care, and if they’re showing any signs of stress or overstimulation, we do not push them. We let them acclimate and we let the cats take the lead in their adoptions.”
Trexler said many non-cat people don’t understand cats are a high stress animal and when they come to Mochas and Meows, it’s providing them a less stressful environment because of the cat colony.
“Instead of coming in and experiencing 200 new and unique smells, there’s one complex smell from the entire colony,” Trexler said. “It makes the acclimation easier for them and much less stressful.”
The cat colony stays between 35 to 45 the majority of the time, but some of those cats are the “resident cats” who are available for cuddling, but not available for adoption.
“They’re residents for different reasons,” Trexler said. “They’re my personal cats, I’ve adopted them, and it’s usually because I selfishly love them and don’t want to let them go. Miles, our first resident cat (who retired to Trexler’s home in 2019 because of health reasons) was our first example of that. Some of them, like Edgar and The Professor, require a little more attention than we can give them at home. They get round the clock love and attention, and that’s what they need.
“They’re also great ambassadors, so even if we have all-new cats who aren’t sure about the environment, the resident cats stay comfortable, visitors can get a good experience when they visit the cats. They also provide some continuity for the customers.”
Trexler said the cats become social facilitators, and because the cats share litter boxes and food bowls, the resident cats carry the smell of all the cats with them around the facility, and it helps new cats in acclimation to the cat colony.
She said one of the biggest misunderstandings about the cafe is their not taking cats from those who are looking to get rid of a current pet. The license for the cafe and rescue from the Missouri Department of Agriculture requires them to get their animals from an organization like the Branson Humane Society or City of Branson Animal Control.
“We are thrilled to partner with Mary at Mochas and Meows to help find loving homes for cats in our community,” Branson Humane Society Director Jayme Tabuchi told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Mary has demonstrated a deep commitment to understanding feline behavior and providing top-notch care for the cats in her care. We have full confidence that every cat adopted from her café will be matched with the best possible home for that cat. This partnership is a win-win for everyone involved, and we look forward to continuing to work together to make a positive impact on the lives of cats in the Branson area.”
Mochas and Meows is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. t o 6 p.m. and is closed Mondays. Details about their menu, adoption information, and other services from the cafe can be found on their website mochasandmeows.com.
