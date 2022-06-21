Area residents who have always wanted to start their own business will have a unique opportunity to chase their dream thanks to Elevate Branson.
Elevate announced the launch of a new program called “Elevate Entrepreneurs” which is designed to help teach participants the items necessary to launch a small business. The program will be debuted at a launch party event Friday, June 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the campus of Elevate Branson, 310 Gretna Road.
According to the program’s website, the course will start with a 12-week program called the “Community Business Academy.” The course will teach students business essentials like marketing, budgeting, bookkeeping, finance, and other necessary skills for business operation.
Coaches will be provided for students to focus their business models and develop connections necessary for launching their companies. Finally, the program will help students find investors or lenders to help launch the business.
“We’re a tourism based industry and we love that, we love welcoming people, but the truth is a lot of the jobs available to our area folks just don’t give you the chance to live above the poverty line,” Hughes told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “You’re hard working, but you’re maxed out on what they can pay for you to wash dishes or serve food.
“So our long term vision is to move the needle on poverty. This program won’t solve it all, but it is a tool in our tool kit. The average side hustle in the U.S. brings in $500 to $1000 a month on average. That’s $6,000 a year, and for many families that’s a difference maker.”
She also said there’s a mental health bonus in addition to the financial freedom a side hustle can provide.
“It’s yours. you own it,” Hughes said. “There’s pride that goes along with that when you know it’s your product, your business, your thumbprint is on it. It helps people control their financial destiny. If you’re working hard but you know you can’t make over $20 and your family needs it, it’s a tough position to be in. An opportunity to have hope and a way to increase that income in your spare time? It’s desirable for a lot of families.”
The launch event is free but registration is required due to limited space. Registration is available online through ElevateBranson.org. More information is available by contacting Hughes at 417-527-0399 or by email at Elizabeth.Hughes@ElevateBranson.org.
