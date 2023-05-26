People from all parts of the Branson community came together at the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex on Tuesday, May 23, for the debut of a new version of a classic board game.
The Branson-centric edition of Monopoly was released during an event held inside the IMAX theater. The game features a wide variety of businesses, entertainment activities, and destinations covering the breadth and depth of the Branson area.
“We have done our best to immortalize many of the things that make Branson what it is,” Top Trumps USA Representative Katie Hubbard said. “Branson is known for its natural lakes and caves, live entertainment, and family friend attractions. We celebrate that history today.”
Those whose businesses and organizations made the board were pleased with the final product.
“I’m very excited about this,” Americana Theater General Manager Chris Newsom told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I think this is a wonderful opportunity for Branson and a great thing for the Americana Theatre.”
The board features two of the area’s biggest tourism attractions on the most famous spots on the board, which are normally Boardwalk and Park Place. Boardwalk on the Branson version is Silver Dollar City, and Park Place is Table Rock Lake.
In addition to the businesses featured, the board also includes local charities on the community chest spaces. Elevate Branson is one of the charities who appears on the board and CEO Bryan Stallings said it’s a great blessing.
“I heard about the board after the city council meeting when they said they wanted to hear from non-profit organizations,” Stallings said. “It’s pretty cool to us to be on the Community Chest piece. The only thing better than this would be for someone to have to give us a donation every time they landed on that square!”
The staff of the IMAX pursued the launch of the game at their complex from the moment the Branson version of the game was announced.
“We had a desire from the beginning. When they first approached us about being on the board, if we were on the board, if we could host the launch event,” Branson IMAX Creative Director Becky Blair told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’re very happy with our placement on the board. The red squares are the good middle ground where it’s not too expensive and not too cheap.”
The other two red squares Blair felt were good matches for the complex.
“College of the Ozarks and the Branson Cafe make good partners,” she said.
The game will be available at stores across the city including the IMAX Complex and shoppingbranson.com.
