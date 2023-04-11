A Branson-based insurance advisor has been honored by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors for a rare streak.
Ollis/Akers/Arney Vice President of Benefits John Akers was cited for being designated as a Certified Insurance Counselor for 25 consecutive years.
“The CIC is all about a dedication and a commitment to continued learning,” Akers said in a statement. “The courses I’m taking now: cyber liability, employment practices liability, directors’ and officers’ liability are very different than when I first entered the program. When I first started in the industry, those issues didn’t even really exist.”
The CIC program is considered one of the nation’s premier continuing education programs for insurance professionals.
Akers is a third-generation insurance professional with over 30 years experience in the field. He returned to Branson in the early 1990s after obtaining a degree at the University of Missouri where he eventually became a partner in Akers & Arney insurance. His company merged with Ollis & Company in 2015.
“John’s dedication to our industry and our business is unsurpassed,” Ollis/Akers/Arney CEO Richard Ollis told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We’re extremely proud of him and this milestone accomplishment.”
More information is available at OllisAkersArney.com.
