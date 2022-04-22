Books came to life at Buchanan Intermediate school as the school’s Drama Club presented a spring play called The Enchanted Bookshop.
The play is a comedy designed to “celebrate the joy of reading.” The play takes place inside a bookshop which looks normal during the day, but when the sun goes down, the characters from some of the greatest novels ever written come to life.
Students played characters including Robin Hood, Sherlock Holmes, and Tom Sawyer.
The characters work with the “scatterbrained store owner Maggie” to save the bookshop.
“Drama Club has taught me so many things,” sixth grader Chloe Levingston said in a press release. “Not only have I been able to meet so many talented kids who have the same interests as me, but it has taught me the value of hard work and how to be confident.”
Many of the students were performing on stage for the first time, a point of pride for teacher Brandolyn Hoagland.
“We couldn’t be more proud of each student and the hard work that they put into their performance,” Hoagland said.
Hoagland co-leads the Drama Club with librarian Kellsey Bradley.
