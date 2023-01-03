Any Missourian making minimum wage has been given a raise to start the new year.
Missouri’s state minimum wage has risen 85 cents to $12 per hour for employees of private businesses. The minimum wage has been raised gradually over the last seven years, with the most recent increases related to voters in 2018 approving a raise in the wage every year through 2023.
Any future increases would be tied to the changes in the consumer price index.
The Missouri Department of Labor said retail or service businesses who gross less than $500,000 a year are not required to pay the state’s minimum wage. The law also does not apply to public employers, but the pay rate cannot be below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
Employees who work for tips, such as wait staff, must be guaranteed at least half of the minimum wage per hour by their employer.
Missouri is one of 30 states who have a state minimum wage higher than the federal rate.
