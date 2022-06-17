The city of Forsyth held a reception to say goodbye and honor a man who has made it his life’s work to serve and protect the community.
Assistant Police Chief Steve Huggins announced his retirement at the Forsyth Board of Alderman meeting on March 21. Huggins told the board and mayor at the March meeting his last day of employment with the Forsyth Police Department would be June 10. On Wednesday, June 15, the city officials held a retirement reception at Forsyth City Hall for Huggins.
Huggins began his career in law enforcement in Forsyth in January 1991. He spent his entire career, which spans more than 31 years, serving the city of Forsyth. He served as the School Resource Officer for the Forsyth School District for 26 years.
Huggins told Branson Tri-Lakes News he has been told it is unusual for a police officer to serve his entire career with one department.
“I’ve always been with the city of Forsyth. It’s where I started and where I finished,” Huggins said. “That’s kind of rare these days. But you know, when you find a place that you’re so happy at, you have no reason to go anywhere else. Why not stick it out?”
Huggins said he will miss the camaraderie between the other officers in the police department, the deputies at the Taney County Sheriff’s Department, who are also based in Forsyth, and all the city officials.
“I will not miss the daily grind on the street. You know what the sentiment towards law enforcement now and the whole defunding the police movement, which is ridiculous,” Huggins said. “I won’t miss that. I won’t miss dealing with the everyday and every night incidents or events we, as police officers, deal with on the street. I won’t miss that at all. I’ll miss the people I work with, the relationships I’ve built and camaraderie with the other department. I’ll miss those things. The actual patrol work and the daily street work? I won’t miss that at all.”
Huggins expressed his love for his work at the school as the SRO.
“If you ask me about the kids and start talking about them, I will get emotional,” Huggins said. “I have a love for the work. You know, everybody hopes to find a place where they love what they do. This is my niche or whatever you want to call it. My passion is working with the kids. It’s where I excel and it’s what God wanted me to do.”
Huggins said he has had the privilege of being a part of the lives of many students who have walked the halls at Forsyth over the years.
“Most schools don’t get resource officers that stick around that long. I have seen kids that were in elementary school who now have their own kids in school,” Huggins said. “Those kids come up to me and say, ‘Hey, my mom or my dad tells me that you were their resource officer when they were little.’ It’s the truth. I hope I’ve made some kind of impact on them. The job itself is all about enhancing relationships with people and I have worked with some really, really good people over the years, at the school system and at the city. That’s what I’m going to miss. Those are the things that I’m going to have memories about, not the stuff out on the street that they deal with every single day.”
Huggins recalled how he got started working at the school and how the first year he worried about dealing with kids and how they would react to him as an officer at the school.
“You know, in the first few years that thought was in my mind. But over the years, I’ve realized kids are kids. They’ve got innocent minds and you can have fun with them and joke around with them. But they also know that you’re serious too,” Huggins said. “So for the most part, over the years, I’ve had nothing but respect from the kids in that district. There have been a few who I would consider more challenging but nothing that I couldn’t ever deal with. So it’s all been a load of fun for me.”
Huggins’ mother, LouAnn, traveled from Iowa to be at the reception and to spend some time with him for a few days.
“I am proud,” LouAnn said with a smile on her face while watching her son being given a plaque from Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty at the reception.
