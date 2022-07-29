The Skaggs Foundation has announced the return of one of their biggest fundraising events.
The “Prom Take 2” is returning, after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns. The prom will take place at Chateau on the Lake on Friday, Oct. 7.
“Whether you liked or loathed prom back in the day, we think you are going to love Prom Take 2,’ Skaggs Foundation President Meghan Connell said in a statement. “We’ve handpicked all the best parts of prom, like a super fun DJ, incredible decorations, tons of photo ops and then added some special touches to make it even better, like a gourmet dinner, spiked punch and even some great games.”
Individual tickets to the fundraiser are $190. A special “couple’s package” is also available, which includes two tickets to the prom, a one-night stay at the Chateau, and a bottle of wine in the room for $500.
The Foundation is also looking for sponsorships which start at $1,500 for 10 tickets to the event.
There’s also a special fundraising event for prom royalty, featuring community leaders.
“What is prom without a King and Queen,” Connell said. “We are so blessed to have amazing individuals participate in this vital fundraiser. I can’t wait to see the campaign videos and social media posts throughout the competition.!”
Video interviews of the candidates will be uploaded to the skaggsfoundation.org website by September. Votes for the King or Queen can be made in advance through donations to the Skaggs Foundation in the name of a chosen candidate.
Donations can also be made the night of the event.
If someone can’t be at the event but still wants to support the mission of the Skaggs Foundation, an online auction will be taking place from Thursday, Sept. 22 to Thursday, Oct. 6.
“This is our third annual online auction and it has become one of the most, if not the most popular online auction in our community,” Connell said. “It’s a great opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts and support a great cause.”
The online auction will take place on SkaggsFoundation.org and feature items including weekend getaways, golf packages, gift cards, movie tickets, and more. The full list of items will be available by Sept. 22 on the website.
Anyone who wins an auction item will be able to designate the amount they will pay for the item toward a candidate for King and Queen.
More information is available at SkaggsFoundation.org.
