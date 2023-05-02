Branson Public Schools announced a change to their summer hiring process, which will allow GO CAPS students a unique opportunity.
The district will be hiring GO CAPS Education associates as paraprofessionals during the 2023 Summer School sessions.
“This year, our students have spent three mornings every week in different classroom settings learning from mentor teachers and counselors, working with students, and gaining valuable experience in many different aspects of teaching,” GO CAPS Education Facilitator Kristen Mills said. “Through summer school employment, students will be able to continue their real-world learning experience through the role of a paraprofessional for the district.”
The opportunity was a partnership between the GO CAPS Education Strand leaders and the Instructional Services team for the district.
Students created resumes and cover letters to apply for a position with either the elementary or secondary paraprofessional positions. The students had to complete a background check including fingerprinting, tax forms, and technology agreements with the district. Assistant principals helped the students prepare for job interviews.
“All of these students want to become future teachers,” Mills said. “This will add relevant work experience to their resume and allow them to build upon what they have learned through GO CAPS. We are excited to be part of the development of future teachers for our region.”
Information on the GO CAPS program can be found at branson.k12.mo.us.
