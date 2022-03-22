The 17th Annual Rotary Chili Cook Off to benefit local charities will take place Saturday, March 26, at the Lions Club building located at 1015 E. Hwy 76 in Branson.
The event is back after being postponed last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tony Espey of the Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club said the event is their lone fundraiser of the year to raise money for multiple charities.
“This fundraiser allows us to fulfill different community needs during the year,” Espey told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “In the past, funds from this event have helped groups like Taney County Crisis Center, Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army, Options Pregnancy Care Center, and Loaves and Fishes.”
Espey said last year some of the funds went to help the Taneyhills Library develop their children’s reading program.
Ten teams will be taking part in the contest, with one award to be given by judges, and a second award chosen by those in attendance. The “People’s Choice” award will be given to the group who raises the most money at their individual booth from donations given based on how much a visitor likes the booth’s chili.
Tickets are $9, children under 12 are free. Admission includes all the chili you can eat, along with drinks and dessert.
The doors open at 11 a.m. and will include both a silent auction, which will run the length of the event, and multiple live auctions taking place at various intervals through 3 p.m..
More information is available at bransondaybreakers.org.
