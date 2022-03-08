Faith Community Health announced they have chosen a new Director of Operations.
Heidi Mattmann will be assuming the newly created position.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring Heidi Mattmann onto our team as a key leader to the organization. Her experiences in both public service and private business have given her both acumen and compassion that will serve the clinic and the community,” FCH Interim Executive Director Anne E. McGregor said in a press statement.
Mattmann enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard after high school, rising to the position of Chief Financial and Logistics Specialist. She spent 20 years stationed around the United States. During her service she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science from the University of Illinois-Springfield.
Mattmann also was given multiple military commendations, including Coast Guard Enlisted Person of the Year, Chief Financial Officer Award for Excellence, Coast Guard Commendation, Coast Guard Achievement (2 citations), Coast Guard Unit Commendation (2 citations) and Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation (3 citations).
“Our team at Faith Community Health is small but mighty,” McGregor said. “The entrance of Heidi is an opportunity to grow our impact, increase our footprint and provide improved efficiencies in order to serve the communities of Stone and Taney more fully. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”
More information is available on their website faithcommunityhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.