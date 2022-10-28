Incumbent state representative for the 156th District, Republican Brian Seitz, will be facing off with one challenger, Democrat Ginger Witty, on Nov. 8. Branson Tri-Lakes News contacted each candidate with a set of questions, and we present their answers below for your consideration. After the questions, the candidates were given the opportunity for a short closing statement.
Seitz is an Army veteran, serving with the 82nd Airborne stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He graduated from Southwest Missouri State with a degree in communications and public relations. He is the former publisher of Music Country News and former pastor of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church. He currently manages Splash Car Wash. He has been married to his beloved wife Valerie for 33 years and has three grown children.
Witty, a Forsyth graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree in education at Missouri State, a Masters in school counseling from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and her doctorate in educational leadership and policy from Vanderbilt. She returned to Branson eight years ago to work as a special education teacher before retiring in 2018.
Answers from Seitz are listed first as the incumbent candidate.
BTLN: What would be your top three priorities during the upcoming term?
Seitz: Lowering taxes for all Missourians, protecting our children from the Leftist “Woke Agenda” and stopping federal overreach at the Missouri border.
While I helped pass the largest tax break in Missouri history, more could have been done. A Special Session is not the time to vet new legislation. A more all-encompassing, contemplative approach will result in deeper cuts that will benefit more citizens. Missouri families, seniors and veterans need greater relief to help offset the harm being done to our economy by the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration.
Missouri children and families are under attack from the Left. Using our education system, age-inappropriate lessons are being taught concerning ‘gender identity,’ graphic sexual content is being allowed in school libraries and students are being subjected to Marxist doctrines like CRT. Parental rights in education need to be protected. I thank God that we have wonderful Public Schools in the 156th District, where the Superintendents, Principals and Teachers keep a watchful eye on the curriculum, invite parents to be involved in their child’s classroom and focus on the education of our students rather than the insertion of personal political bias. Branson and Hollister schools should be a model for other public schools across Missouri.
The Biden agenda is destroying American exceptionalism. The federal government’s energy policies, higher taxation and harmful regulatory agenda are undermining the bedrock of our country, replacing Capitalism with Socialism, and must be stopped as we emphasize states powers over federal tyranny.
Witty: Number one, we need to fix the anti-abortion trigger law that forces a woman’s health to deteriorate to the point of being a “medical emergency” before she can receive necessary care. I learned of a woman who had a miscarriage that did not happen naturally. Her doctor sent her home with the dead fetus still inside her and told her he could not do anything for her until she went septic and became a medical emergency. The current anti-abortion law says that doctors risk losing their license as well as being convicted of a Class B felony (5-15 years of prison) if they can not prove that the woman was experiencing a medical emergency and that is why they terminated her pregnancy. We need to allow physicians to practice medicine without fear of losing their license and/or being imprisoned.
Number two, if we are going to have babies being born that are not truly wanted, I think we need to provide plenty of support to these women.
One suggestion for support is to create a state adoption agency so a woman who is not ready to raise a child could easily place the baby up for adoption. I am hopeful that having this agency could also make it easier and less expensive for couples who want to adopt. A second focus of the adoption agency would be to help adoptable foster children find permanent homes.
A second way to support pregnant women is to make it easier for a woman to raise her baby. I think we need laws requiring the biological father to pay child support until the child turns 18. This would also protect taxpayers from having to pay for raising the child.
My third legislative priority is public education. This year was the first year in nearly three decades that K-12 education and public school transportation were both fully funded. I will work to make sure that continues. If we can continue to fully fund education and gradually increase that funding (MO currently ranks 49th in state funding for education) then we should be able to begin reducing our property taxes.
BTLN: Requirements of photo ID and other steps taken have caused controversy around the state. Why should or shouldn’t advancements in technology available to county clerks be used to make elections as secure as possible?
Seitz: I supported, along with my friend, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, our recent Election Integrity bill. Photo I.D. is now required, ‘drop boxes’ are extinct and soon the state will return to countable paper ballots at all voting precincts. All citizens eligible to vote should be allowed to do so, but they have to know that our elections are secure and are not easily manipulated, especially via the Internet or electronic voting machines. Also, no foreign technology companies should be involved in any part of our election process. Advancements in technology can make things easier, and should be used when and where it makes sense to do so, but election integrity must be of paramount importance, and should not be put at risk simply for the sake of making things more “efficient.”
Witty: I think we should definitely use technology to keep our elections safe! Our county clerk sends us our new voter registration card each year. I think they should include our driver’s license photo on our voter registration card. The bar code on our voter registration card is the same bar code on our driver’s license, so it seems reasonable that both cards could also have the same photo on them.
BTLN: How do you feel the tax cut from this fall’s special session will impact the state long term?
Seitz: The lowering of income taxes, as called for by the Governor, will provide relief, but for the long term, it’s not enough. As certain triggers are met, taxes will be lowered further but we need greater relief NOW. The Democrats continue to advocate for a society that is increasingly dependent upon government and that further undermines initiative and ingenuity. Budget cuts are called for and a conservative fiscal policy must be adhered to. It’s not the government’s money, it’s YOUR money, and you know best what to do with your own money.
Witty: With the state’s $4 billion surplus, I definitely think we should have returned some of that money to taxpayers! However, I think we should have eliminated taxes on social security benefits and then given each taxpayer a $300-$400 rebate instead of the tax cut that was passed. The tax cut that was passed will return $10-$50 to people making $22,000-$66,000 this year and then as certain criteria are met, the tax cuts will continue until finally those individuals might see $29-$131 a year. Our state budget has been very prudent, which is usually a good thing. However, I think we need to increase state funding to public schools so that we can reduce property taxes. MO currently ranks 49th in state funding for public schools.
BTLN: The last few years have seen increased interest from parents in the curriculum schools are teaching. What do you feel is the proper role of parents when it comes to what is being taught to kids in school?
Seitz: The role of parents being involved in their children’s education cannot be understated. Full and total transparency about curriculum and age appropriate materials should be a top priority. As I previously mentioned, we are blessed with excellent public schools here in the 156th District. However, this is not the case statewide, which is why we Republicans continue to support School Choice. It needs to be about the student, not the system. The bedrock of American society is the family, and parental rights regarding the education of their children must be protected. Missouri schools are below average when it comes to educational outcomes and parental oversight and involvement can only strengthen our schools. In addition, I am also advocating for teacher pay raises so we can retain our top-tier, in-state college graduates and attract the best, most talented educators from across the country as well. When it comes to schools, we must safeguard our children, advocate for parental rights and support our great teachers.
Witty: I think parents absolutely have the right to know what is being taught in our schools! Most schools publish their curriculum guides online, but if a parent (or patron) does not find what they are looking for then they should contact the school and the school should give them that information. I do not think we need a state law requiring teachers to post their lesson plans 6 months in advance. Most of those laws also included provisions for suing school districts for non-compliance. Encouraging lawsuits against school districts is a lose-lose proposition for taxpayers because they are ultimately going to be paying not only for the attorneys in the lawsuit but also for any damages awarded by the lawsuit.
BTLN: This district has the unique aspect of containing one of America’s top tourist destinations, which brings millions of dollars into not just this part of Missouri but all over as people travel to Branson, but the city seems to frequently get the short end of the stick in Jefferson City. How do you plan to advocate for issues unique to Branson’s tourism industry?
Seitz: As a member of the Special Committee on Tourism, I’ve advocated both in committee and on the House Floor for Branson and the surrounding area. Our infrastructure needs are unique, due to our tourists multiplying our population from thousands to millions every year.
Currently, the formula used to calculate a return of tax dollars for infrastructure is based on actual population. I have a bill currently being drafted that will change the way tax dollars are returned to the area, accounting for the actual day to day number of visitors, not just the permanent resident population. It’s important to have the numbers to get legislation like this across the finish line, and as a Republican I have that. For over a decade I owned a newspaper focused on attracting new visitors to Branson to experience the unique shows, attractions and activities that our area has to offer. This perspective has allowed me to communicate to my fellow legislators how much of an impact our area has, and the groundwork has been laid to put our area front and center when it comes to reworking how funds are allocated. I have been doing the work over my first two years, and I will continue when reelected on Nov. 8.
Witty: I’m developing excellent relationships with both the Branson and Hollister Chamber of Commerces so I am up to date with what we have to offer. I also attended Branson’s 10 year Strategic Plan unveiling to learn about future plans for our area. In order to truly advocate for the Branson-Hollister area, I think it is important to develop relationships with the other members of the Tourism Committee. I’ve known the chairman of the committee, Rep. Brad Hudson, from district 138 since he first ran for office in 2018. He came to the Tri-Lakes Retired Teachers’ Legislative Forum and I first heard him speak there. I’ve continued to see him during our retired teachers’ Legislative Days. The vice-chair is Rep.Travis Smith from district 155. I have had the pleasure of getting to know Rep. Smith this past summer. We have met several times on the campaign trail and we had time to get to know each other at this past summer’s Tri-Lakes Retired Teachers’ Legislative Forum. The ranking minority member on the tourism committee is Rep. Ingrid Burnett from district 19. I actually met Rep. Burnett earlier this week on a Zoom call. She was very welcoming and encouraging and I know I can work well with her.
BTLN: When you look at your opponent’s positions, where do you feel they get it wrong in terms of what the people of the district believe?
Seitz: I can’t speak for my opponent. What I embody is what the 156th District stands for: faith, family and flag. As a Bible-believing Christian and former pastor, I align with the social values of the majority of people living here. As a family man, married to wife Valerie for over 34 year and having three grown, successful children, I can advocate on behalf of strong family values, including being 100% pro-life. As a veteran, having served with the 82nd Airborne Division, I understand the importance of American exceptionalism and pride in our country. Whether or not my opponent believes as we do in the 156th, I can’t say.
Witty: As I’m knocking on doors and getting to know voters, it seems that many of them are tired of the extreme polarization and negativity on both sides of the aisle. They have responded well to my ideas of working to solve problems instead of just fighting about them. I’ve mostly shared my ideas about having our photos on our voter registration cards and about the adoption agency.
CLOSING STATEMENTS:
Seitz: I believe that I have faithfully served the people of the 156th District during my first two years in office. My work ethic and energy level are unparalleled at the Missouri Capitol. I am a proven fighter, standing up uncompromisingly for our values and championing the greatness of America and Missouri. I have had an open door policy during my first term in office, and I’ve found that some of the best legislative ideas come straight from the people. I didn’t run to be your state representative for money, power or notoriety, but out of a sincere desire to serve the people and protect individual freedom and liberty. I am a fighter for you, and I will continue to represent the 156th District with the same fervor when reelected. I am here to serve, and I humbly ask for your vote on November 8.
Witty: My opponent is telling people that I am not a moderate Democrat and I’m actually very liberal. He is basing his statement on a poll by some company that looked at my contributions and saw that I have contributed money to Democrats. That is true. I encourage you to read my answers to these questions and then you can decide for yourself if I sound like a moderate or a liberal.
I would like to humbly ask for your vote on November 8. I know I’m asking many of you to step out of your comfort zone and to vote across the aisle but this term is only for 2 years. Vote me out in 2024 if you don’t think I’m doing a good job. The Republicans have had a super majority for years, but with redistricting, they will probably only have an overwhelming majority. One moderate Democrat is probably not going to be the deciding vote on any legislation. I would sincerely appreciate your vote on November 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.