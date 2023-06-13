Area residents who are wanting to take a step into business ownership have a chance to get significant support for their dream.
Elevate Branson is preparing for the next round of Elevate Entrepreneurs, a program designed to help those who want to start their own business gain the training and assistance they might not be able to otherwise obtain.
Informational classes about the program will be offered on June 15, at the Elevate Branson campus, located at 310 Gretna Road in Branson. One class will be at 10 a.m., and the second class at 6 p.m. Each class should last 90 minutes.
Attendance at one of the classes is required for anyone who would want to apply for the Elevate Entrepreneurs program.
For more information, contact chris.hunter@elevatebranson.org.
