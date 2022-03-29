A major milestone was passed in the massive construction project on 76 Country Boulevard.
Power company employees removed power lines March 22, from the utility poles as part of the “undergrounding” of utilities along the 76 Country Blvd. corridor. The lines were removed from Ripley’s Believe It or Not to Presleys’ Country Jubilee, a section of the strip considered “Phase Three” of the undergrounding utilities project.
“The whole idea of the project was to remove the overhead power lines, so actually getting to see it happen is exciting,” Branson Public Works/Engineering Director Keith Francis said in a statement. “It’s taken a lot of time, work and community partnerships to get to this point. This project will make a tremendous difference in how W. 76 Country Blvd looks as well as improve the safety of both drivers and pedestrians.”
The poles will remain in place temporarily as telephone and cable wires will need to be moved underground, but the entire project is expected to be completed by the end of April.
The overall project not only includes the undergrounding of utilities, but also improvements to landscaping, lighting, and sidewalks to make the area more appealing to pedestrians.
The undergrounding is a partnership between the city of Branson and the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District.
