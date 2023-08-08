Branson First Baptist Church hosted their 17th Back-to-School Bash providing backpacks and school supplies to area families while also providing a fun-filled day at the Branson RecPlex.
In addition to the school supplies, attendees could use inflatable rides and games, swim at the AquaPlex, get free food and drinks, and see a BMX and motorcycle stunt show.
