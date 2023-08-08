Back to School 2023 face paint.jpg
Jason Wert

Branson First Baptist Church hosted their 17th Back-to-School Bash providing backpacks and school supplies to area families while also providing a fun-filled day at the Branson RecPlex.

In addition to the school supplies, attendees could use inflatable rides and games, swim at the AquaPlex, get free food and drinks, and see a BMX and motorcycle stunt show.

Back to School 2023 long distance.jpg
Back to School 2023 water handout.jpg
Back to School 2023 backpack 3.jpg
Back to School 2023 backpack 2.jpg
Back to School 2023 backpack 1.jpg
Back to School 2023 climbing wall.jpg
Back to School 2023 guest.jpg
Back to School 2023 mask making.jpg
Back to School 2023 games 1.jpg
Back to School 2023 inflatables 2.jpg
Back to School 2023 inflatables 1.jpg
Back to School 2023 HOTDOGS.jpg
BUBBLES BUBBLES BUBBLES BUBBLES.jpg
Back to School 2023 mom and child.jpg
Back to School 2023 guest and branson police.jpg
Back to School 2023 Bike Jump over Person.jpg
Back to School 2023 Bike Jump.jpg
Back to School 2023 Water basketball.jpg
Back to School 2023 Water slide.jpg

