A husband and wife who lived in Taney County have been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting children and creating child pornography.
Mark John Millman, 37, and Tara Sau Millman, 42, were both given sentences of 35 years in federal prison without the chance of parole by U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes. Should they survive their complete sentences, they will be released on supervised release for the rest of their lives.
The couple had been in federal custody without bond since their January 2021 arrest in Merriam Woods. They pleaded guilty in June and July to one count of sexual exploitation of minors and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.
Mark Millman, a British citizen who was a legal alien resident working as an executive chef at an Ozarks area hotel, admitted he used his wife’s iPhone to record video of her performing sex acts on a 2–year-old child. He then admitted to sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child which was also recorded on the iPhone.
Investigators found images and videos of child pornography on both Mark and Tara Millman’s iPhones in addition to the images and videos which were created by the couple. They admitted using a social media application to share child pornography on the internet. They also admitted using child pornography together.
The couple came to the attention of investigators when Homeland Security agents in California began investigating a cloud storage platform which had been alleged to be a storage site for child pornography users. The investigators found a chat room on the server with 145 registered users who uploaded and posted child pornography. The subsequent investigation found many of the members of the chat room also produced and were actively involved in the distribution of child pornography.
The investigation uncovered 129 video files on the server, 324 image files on the server, and 43 links to internet cloud storage sites which contained child pornography.
Mark Millman’s email was one of the registered users in the chat room, which led to the execution of a search warrant on January 28, 2021, which led to the arrest of the couple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.