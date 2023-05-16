One of Branson’s largest theaters is coming back to life after being purchased by one of Spain’s most popular entertainers.
The Encore Theater at 2527 East State Highway 248 will be renamed the Branson Magic Theater and will be the base of operations for Spanish Magician Antonio Diaz, also known as El Mago Pop, the “Pop Magician.”
“I discovered Branson about a year ago,” Diaz told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I had to come to the states because we wanted to do the next step in my career here. I’ll be on Broadway this summer with our show, and we looked for a place where we could base our team in America. I started to look at places, and I’m a quiet guy. I love nature, I love peace.
“I love the story of this city. I love how many shows are here. I would love to stay here, to learn, to grow as an artist here. I know it’s going to be hard and we’re going to have to give our best but I’m really excited.”
Diaz’s discovery of Branson was the result of wanting to have a base of operations in the United States.
“I was looking for a theater for many years,” Diaz said. “I thought about Miami because of the language. I’m learning English, and I just started a few months ago. I didn’t want to be in Vegas or New York, because that’s very stressful for me, and I prefer to be somewhere I can be for several months a year to improve my show. I need peace for improvement as I work hard with my team. I love nature. Where I’m from, there’s a lot of nature and peace, and that’s what I need to be happy. The combination here of nature and shows is amazing. You get 10 million people a year in Branson! It’s amazing!”
He said the purchase of the Encore Theater is a result of the large scale of his stage production. He also knows that putting a new show in such a large theater could bring challenges.
“Our show is a very big show,” Diaz said. “We looked for a theater and we looked at several theaters here in the city. When I saw the Encore Theater, I fell in love. It’s a very big theater and you can do whatever you want. The biggest production on Earth could be in this theater. I imagine doing a big show there, and I know it will be difficult because nobody knows me here, and we’re starting at zero.
“But if I’m honest, I love that. I love starting from zero again. We’ve been big in Europe for many years, and we get things I never could imagine, and now I’m starting from zero in a bigger country and it’s an amazing honor for me. The Encore Theater is as big as my dreams.”
The theater will not only undergo renovations, which will allow Diaz to do his show, but it will also be renamed with a specific focus for the community.
“Our theater will be the Branson Magic Theater,” Diaz said. “We love to have the biggest magic shows on Earth here in Branson. The biggest magicians on Earth are welcome to come to our theater. I think Branson, Missouri will be proud of us for the hard work we’re going to do.”
As an international artist, Diaz said he won’t be in Branson year-round.
“We have a plan,” Diaz said. “I plan to be here two or three months a year in Branson, in summer, from May through July would be my months in Branson. I have several theaters in Spain, so I’ll be doing my shows in Madrid and Barcelona too. My plan is to be two or three months a year in Spain, two or three months in Branson, and a month on Broadway.”
Diaz said his show will not only have grand spectacles, but will also combine elements of street magic and close-up magic, because he’s been influenced by all forms of magic.
“The magic that I love is a combination of all kinds of magic,” Diaz said. “I love street magic, I’ve been doing street magic for many years. I love close up magic. I love big illusions. My show has all kinds of magic.”
This means anyone who has seen Diaz’s Netflix specials hasn’t really seen everything he brings to the stage.
“I have to be honest, and Netflix knows it, I don’t like to do TV because I don’t like TV,” Diaz said. “Doing magic on TV is very cold because people think what you’re doing is fake for TV. I prefer live shows, I love theater and I love live shows. The show we’ll do here in July in Branson is a very big production. It’s a big show, with big illusions, and working on things we love like theater, lights, sound, and everything.”
The current plan is to have El Mago Pop officially debut his show in 2024, but he hopes to do something special for the residents of his new home base.
“I want to do a few shows to invite the people of Branson to come and get to know us,” Diaz said. “Next year will be our first year here from May of next year.”
The sale price of the theatre was not disclosed, but the Encore Theatre’s last online sale listing showed an asking price around $5.5 million.
His website elmagopop.com will contain updates to his performance schedule.
