Branson Parks and Recreation announced the 2023 opening of the Branson AquaPlex will be Saturday, May 27.
The announcement was part of a city release on multiple opportunities for kids throughout the summer from the Parks Department.
The Branson AquaPlex, a 12,250 square foot aquatic park, will feature many of their long-time summer events including swimming lessons, Toddler Time, free swim days, sensory swims, and a night swim. The facility also offers private pool parties and facility reservation opportunities through the BransonParksandRecreation.com website or by calling the RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
The Branson Waves Swim Team has opened registration for the 2023 season. Team members will be given instruction on stroke development and improvement through daily team practices mornings from Monday through Thursday.
Competitions will be scheduled for swimmers from age 4 to 18. Weekly swim meets will take place on Thursdays or Fridays.
More information is available on the BransonParksandRecreation.com website.
Summer Day Camp has also opened 2023 registration. The camp begins May 30 and runs for 12 weeks through Aug. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The camp is available for students who have completed kindergarten through 8th grade.
Registration can be for the full camp, or individual days or weeks. Individual day registrations will be limited based on overall availability.
Information and registration can be made through BransonParksandRecreation.com.
