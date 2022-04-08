An established resort in Galena gets a new lease on life with new owners and a remodel.
The Cedar Hollow Resort on Table Rock Lake, located at 2998 Buttermilk Spring Road in Galena, has been around since 1960. It was established by Hal and Blache Ellis. The Ellis’ daughter, Linda, took over the resort. The resort went quiet for nearly 20 years until it was sold In 2019, according to the new owners James Kavanaugh and Lisa Klosowski.
Kavanaugh and Klosowski have been working the last three years to return the property to its former beauty, while updating and remodeling the resort guests rooms. The last piece of the puzzle was to create a new office space, which is now complete. The resort will be hosting a Grand Opening ceremony with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce to celebrate this achievement on Friday, April 29, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Grand Opening will include a taco bar, giveaways and a raffle for a free weekend getaway, according to the Table Rock Lake Chamber.
According to the Cedar Hollow Resort website, Kavanaugh has lived in Missouri since 1991. He moved here from Alaska while serving in the Alaskan National Guard, transferring to the 1107th AVCRAD in Springfield. He has worked and played across Southwest Missouri and loves the region. Klosowski moved to Springfield in March of 2010, and has worked in home improvement most of her adult life. Together they bought the property in February 2019 and have been working very hard at updating, renovating and remodeling the resort.
Cedar Hollow Resort on Table Rock Lake features nine fully furnished units with full kitchens and room for two to six guests. The covered boat dock has six covered and powered boat slips available on a first come-first serve basis. The units have heat and AC, and are pet friendly. The resort has gas and charcoal barbecue grills, picnic tables and a spacious outdoor common area with outdoor games. There is also a swim area at the dock.
For more information visit resortatcedarhollow.com or call 417-224-5174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.