What was envisioned as a part-time passion project for Haley Brooks has turned into a full-time Branson business in less than six months.
Her business, Boards by Haley, announced on social media they would be moving to a storefront location in Branson after working out of the commercial kitchen of a friend’s business in Hollister. Brooks custom produces charcuterie boards and boxes. Charcuterie is a creatively placed series of cured meats, pates, cheeses, fruits and vegetables, pates, crackers or bread.
“I came up with the idea in April 2022 and basically launched it by advertising on Facebook and social media in May,” Brooks told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I became an official business in June 2022. I am friends with Stephanie [Curtis] who owns Tiers by Stephanie. She bakes wedding cakes and all kinds of specialized cakes. I called her up and said ‘I have this idea, and hear me out. I need a commercial kitchen to do it.’
“I knew she had a little bit of space in her shop, and she said ‘Heck yes, let’s do it!’”
Brooks said the massive growth of her business was completely unexpected.
“I planned to do this as a side job while I worked my way through grad school, and I just had a baby as well,” Brooks said. “I thought ‘Maybe, this is just a side income,’ and I have a 10-year-old who does sports, and we travel a lot for sports. But I’ve had so much fun with it, I dropped my grad school classes. I was enrolled and ready to go, but I dropped it all and have focused on this.”
She said she realized she would rather be her own boss than work a 9-to-5 job for someone else.
“Clearly, running a business; it is hard,” Brooks said. “Even though technically this is seven days a week, I choose my own hours. The way the business works is run by pre-orders. It’s a pickup, delivery, take out service.”
She said the move to a storefront was mostly because of the need for her own industrial sized commercial kitchen.
“I need space for large orders,” Brooks said. “Stephanie’s shop has been wonderful, but I need commercial coolers, I need space. With the quantity of orders, I need the proper space. It makes sense if I have larger orders to have the larger space to work in.”
She said the space is a blessing.
“This kitchen has been such a blessing from what I’ve come from space wise,” Brooks said. “It’s perfect. I love it. I contacted the landlord within one day of hearing about it, and I moved in within two weeks. Everyone’s like ‘Can you keep up with it?’ But I knew I had to take this risk. If I want this reward of owning a business, you have to take the risk. So I took the plunge.”
This doesn’t mean the public won’t eventually be able to walk in and experience the magic of charcuterie.
“Eventually, I plan on having some set hours for the week, for example if someone is going to the DMV down the sidewalk from us, they can come place and order then come and pick it up,” Brooks said. “Right now, though, because I have so many pre-orders over the next three months, I’ll have to focus on those orders.”
Brooks said she’s been an in-home chef for the last three years, and she learned cooking and running a restaurant from her parents, who once owned Clockers Cafe. She saw charcuterie businesses popping up and growing in other communities, and she wanted to bring the uniqueness and creativity of the craft to the community.
“You need to have artistic skill to be able to do this,” Brooks said. “But to make it look nice you need to know what things pair with, what kind of symmetry you’re working with, abstract colors: there is attention to detail to it.”
Brooks said an advantage for someone to what she does is a customer doesn’t have to buy entire packages of products just to make one charcuterie board, making her services very economical for someone who wants charcuterie for their events.
“You’re going to spend more money on the ingredients because you have to buy them all,” Brooks said. “You can’t just go in and buy three strawberries, or three grapes.”
She said she can customize her work for any customer’s needs.
“You can call me and I can make you a thank you gift, I can make you a home closing gift, I can make you a picnic lunch,” Brooks said. “I’ve made all kinds of things and even made things for events which customers brought to me which I had never thought of doing. I just recently made a sympathy gift. The options are endless.”
She said if someone’s interested in having her create a custom charcuterie board or box for their event, they should visit her website, boardsbyhaley.com, and fill out the information form so she can help them customize their order.
“Especially if it’s a wedding,” Brooks said. “I want to make sure the bride gets exactly what she wants!”
Brooks encourages potential customers to visit the Boards by Haley social media channels on Facebook and Instagram, because all of her work is displayed on those websites. Customers can call 417-294-3205 or fill out the online form on BoardsByHaley.com for more information and costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.