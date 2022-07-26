A Minnesota man drowned in Table Rock lake this weekend.
Eugene M. Nelson, 79, of Eden Prairie, MN was swimming near the Point 1 area of Table Rock Lake, near Indian Point in Stone County, on Saturday, July 23.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning report, Nelson began to struggle while swimming in the lake, went under the water and drowned at 3:51 p.m. on Saturday. His body was recovered on Sunday, July 24. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen at 11:47 a.m. on Sunday.
Nelson was not wearing a safety device.
The incident is the 8th drowning for Troop D in 2022, according to the report.
