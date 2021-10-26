The 2021 Branson Prayer March took place Saturday, Oct. 23, starting in the parking lot of the Walmart on 76 Country Blvd..
The walk, which began in a driving rain, brought about three dozen people together to pray for the city, its leaders, and its citizens.
“It is critical that the body of Christ come together in a unified project of prayer,” an instruction sheet handed to all participants stated. “It is vital that we seek the Lord in repentance, for forgiveness, in praise, for his favor, for his blessings, and for his guidance.”
The participants were led by a walk member carrying a cross with wheels attached to the bottom in the front of the march, while other members carried a banner identifying the Prayer March.
The group walked from the Walmart to multiple locations along 76 Country Blvd, heading downtown to end their walk at Branson City Hall.
“[Organizer Pastor Jay Scribner] and I have worked together for years to keep things family oriented and keep the Gospel in Branson,” Pastor Tim Snider of Healing River Worship Center, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This is to represent our petition for God’s presence and glory in Branson. It isn’t a protest. It’s a request for God to bless this area and bless this town.”
Snider added that the group also is hosting prayer meetings throughout the Branson area every day of the week.
