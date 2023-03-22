A member of the City of Branson’s finance department has been honored for work above and beyond her assigned duties.
Finance Office Assistant Julie Anderson has been named the City of Branson’s March 2023 “Service and Excellence” Employee of the Month.
“Julie was nominated for pulling double duty and taking on extra work when filling a temporarily vacant position,” Alderman Chuck Rodriguez said. “Not only did she take on extra responsibilities but is also helping to train the new employees and does so with great attitude.”
Anderson thanked the board for the honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.