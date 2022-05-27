Hollister residents have a new recreational area to look forward to.
The city of Hollister announced plans for their newest greenspace, the Roger and Becky Braden Recreational Complex, on Tuesday, May 17.
The complex, which is located adjacent to Laurel Street between Myrtle Avenue and Evergreen Street, will feature upgrades to the current basketball court, Pepper Dog Park and Tiger Park Playground. The project will also see new features: a new pickleball court will take the place of the old tennis court, a new pavilion with picnic tables, new benches, a restroom facility, walking trails and a new parking lot are planned for the park. The project will expand the current park through a generous donation of two acres from the Braden family.
“For the Braden family to give the city this gift is incredible,” Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “ It will become a part of a legacy for the citizens of Hollister.”
According to Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead, the project began when the Hollister Park Board began looking at ways to revitalize the Tiger Park Playground and the tennis courts.
“We initially, with the park board, started looking at ways to rejuvenate Tiger Park,” Olmstead said. “So within the complex you have Pepper Dog Park, which is very popular locally. When tourists come to town they know about Pepper Dog Park as well.
“So we will be making a few upgrades to that to keep it updated. The tennis court has always been kind of a point of struggle for us, because the drainage from Laurel Street onto the courts themselves made it difficult to maintain them. So we’re constantly having to power wash it and trying to find ways to keep the mold off of it. Just because of the nature of it, we started working last year on redirecting the stormwater off the street along a curb line into actual drainage so that we could improve the tennis court part and originally when we started this we started talking about refinishing and repainting the basketball court as well.”
Olmstead said the city and park board then went to its citizens to see what the needs were for sports areas, which could be more utilized in the future.
“We currently don’t have a dedicated park for sports. We have a few green space areas where there’s basketball hoops, but not really a dedicated court. We’ve had tennis in the past. But we kind of looked around and saw what needs were for the community,” Olmstead explained. “Obviously, Pickleball has become a huge nationwide outdoor recreational multi-generational sport. And we looked at the space and thought well, instead of putting one tennis court back where it was at for minimal usage, we could actually put four pickleball courts in that same space. The surface of the court is still in great shape. There’s a few patches that need to be made, painting a surface on it.”
The Park Board and city officials reached out to local pickleball players to help them design and plan for the future of the court.
“We reached out to (Sandy) Leech from the schools, who we knew was an avid pickleball player. She engaged the pickleball community to help us design it the right way, to get the measurements done, the surface, the fencing around it, so we had a plan for that,” Olmstead said. “We actually met out there with them, got a crash course on how to play pickleball. It was a really fun evening.”
While out at the park some glaring issues were noted.
“While we were there and kind of looking around we were talking about some of the needs the park has, especially if (we) wanted to host an event there,” Olmstead said. “Having an area for shade where (people) can sit out of the sun while they’re waiting to play. Having restrooms, as we have found in all of our park restroom facilities, is a huge need as we try to integrate them more and more in our green spaces. While we were up there, we noticed our parking lot which is shared between Tiger Park and Pepper Dog Park can hold maybe seven to eight cars. We had crammed 13 in there that evening and I am not really sure how anybody got out when it was time for them to leave.”
The city went to the drawing board to brainstorm on solutions to the issues.
“This whole project has been a group effort within the park board. (which) has been a driving force behind it. It’s been a project that has come from the bottom up,” Patton said.
Parking was one of the big issues the planning process looked at and addressed.
“You know the city street isn’t really meant for curb parking now and if you have four active pickleball courts going with people waiting, while you have some people playing in the playground and utilizing the dog park, parking and the infrastructure for the park becomes important,” Olmstead said. “The old elementary school, adjacent to Tiger Park (which) was owned by the Braden family with Trinity Christian Academy has been vacant for quite some time. The Braden family donated it and the lot for this project. We reached out to talk with them about what their future plans were for that building. We talked to them about our hope for the park and what we envisioned for that area with its location, centrally located, it’s close to downtown.”
According to Olmstead, repurposing the former elementary building would have not been financially feasible for the city.
“Really to repurpose it or to utilize that space it would take the demo of the building and kind of start from fresh,” Olmstead said. “The first step will be to remove the building. So we’re currently in the process of doing what needs to be done prior to making that happen. Once we remove the building we’ll be able to see what kind of shape the concrete slab is in. We were hoping to be able to utilize much of that for the parking surface.”
Also planned for the area where the old school building is currently located is the installment of restroom facilities.
“We had people talk about just putting port-a-potties out there, but, you know, those are just kind of temporary fixes. It’s not a long term goal,” Olmstead said. “When you have a facility like that it really needs a restroom that’s capable of handling multiple people at a time.”
The proposed pavilion will be placed in between the new pickleball courts and Tiger Park Playground.
“The pavilion and picnic tables will be similar to the pavilion that the small gazebo we put up at Connell Park, so a small metal structure to shade people from the sun and the rain. It will have some picnic tables,” Olmstead said. “People that maybe are watching their kids playing in Tiger Park can sit in the shade or if they are watching pickleball being played. It will be a good spot for that. The playground equipment will still be as it is for now. We hope in the future years to put in some new equipment there.”
One feature, which the plans hope to emphasize, is the proximity to the historic cedar steps and the nature which is across from the proposed parking area. The plan is to have a walking trail connect the steps to the park and weave around the public spaces at the park.
“It’s actually connected to downtown by the cedar steps, which is another project that we have started looking at. We now have the land on either side of cedar steps, so that will allow us to go in and clean up and bring those steps back out to a place where they are inviting,” Olmstead said. “Right now it’s not inviting. We’ve been working on talking with companies to get a cost estimate of what it would take to go five feet on either side of the steps and open it so that when you’re sitting at the stop sign on St. James Street, you can see all the way up to what will now be the Roger and Becky Braden Recreational Complex. The cedar steps are a landmark with historic value. It’s part of who Hollister is. Having that available, maybe putting some solar lights on them to help for that kind of evening twilight and early morning usage and then connecting it to the complex as part of the walking trails is what we hope to have up there.”
Patton said the project will be a welcome addition to the city and to the neighborhood.
“We are so excited to see this new space come together for the city,” Patton said. “It is going to be great to have a recreational focus area for the citizens to enjoy. We are grateful for the generosity from the Braden family.”
Olmstead said the project will take multiple years to complete based on the size and cost of the project, but the city has already budgeted some money this fiscal year to upgrade the previous tennis court, which will be converted into four pickleball courts and to refinish the current basketball court.
“This project is one the city is proud to bring to the community,” Olmstead said.
Olmstead told Branson Tri-Lakes News the city plans on placing a historic marker on the site to acknowledge the former elementary school building as well as an acknowledgement to the Braden family for helping to make this new space a reality.
For more information contact Hollister City Hall at 417-334-3262.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.