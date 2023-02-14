Spring Break Camp for the Branson school district will take place from March 13 through 17 at the Branson RecPlex.
The camp, hosted by Branson Parks and Recreation, is for students currently enrolled in Kindergarten through 8th grade. Registration can be made for the entire week or for specific days. The dates of the camp correspond to the Branson school calendar.
Two of the camp days will feature field trips: March 14 to the OC indoor swimming pool in Ozark; March 15 to Big Air Branson.
The cost is $35 per day, $125 for a full week registration. There is a $5 late fee on one-day registrations, and a $10 late fee on a full week registration.
The camp will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. all five days.
More information can be obtained or registration can be made in person at the RecPlex, 1501 Branson Hills Parkway, or online at bransonparksandrecreation.com/842/Spring-Break-Camp.
Students whose families may not be able to afford the registration fee can contact the RecPlex about possible scholarship opportunities.
