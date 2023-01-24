A member of Branson’s utility department has been named the city’s Employee of the Month for January 2023.
Kristi Holland is a utilities office assistant. She was given the honor for her work in helping another city department who had been in need of extra help.
“She did double duty covering her own position in the Utilities Department while helping the Planning & Development department while they were looking to fill a vacant position,” Alderman Ruth Denham said. “Not only did she train to learn new software, often working after hours, but she also took initiative to train the new employee.”
Denham mentioned Holland’s “can do attitude” and showing a focus on teamwork and leadership as representing the best qualities of city employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.