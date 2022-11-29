Law enforcement agencies across the Ozarks are looking for qualified officers and Drury University is providing interested applicants the opportunity to apply for their Law Enforcement Academy.
The 750-hour training academy takes place on Drury’s Springfield campus and will begin on Jan. 17, 2023. The scheduled graduation for the Academy is July 13, 2023.
“All across the country law enforcement agencies are experiencing a shortage of officers,” Law Enforcement Academy Director Tony Bowers said in a statement. “That is no exception in our area. There are job opportunities all over the region and at Drury, recruits will receive the best training to fill those vacancies to protect and serve their communities.”
The academy is certified by the Missouri Department of Public Safety and meets all the state requirements for Class A certification for peace officers. Recruits will learn proper use and procedure for firearms, defensive tactics, de-escalation, driving, crime scene processing, and other techniques necessary for successful performance as an officer.
Some departments provide potential students the opportunity to go to the academy and get paid while doing it.
“We do something different than many other places because it’s so hard to recruit,” Acting Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “If we select you as a police officer trainee, we will pay your salary during your police officer training, and we will pay the academy tuition for you to go through the six month academy.”
Anyone who uses the program with the department will have to make a three-year commitment to stay with the department, but Schmitt says the benefits to launching a new career far outweigh the three-year commitment.
“You’re already building your retirement, you’re getting paid,” Schmitt said. “Otherwise, if you want to go to the academy on your own you have to pay $8,000 and most of the time you’re doing a full-time academy. How do you keep a job if you’re doing the academy full-time? This way you don’t have to take student loans and things like it.”
Drury said 95% of graduates are recruited by local law enforcement agencies.
Potential candidates interested in the Branson Police Department’s program should visit the BPD website at bransonmo.gov. Candidates interested in the police academy should contact Drury at 417-873-7542.
