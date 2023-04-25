Arrowhead Building Supply, located at 181 Hollister Pointe Drive in Hollister, will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo this year with a parking lot party.
The celebration will offer a variety of experiences including, but not limited to, a street taco truck, live music, vendors, prizes, games and beverages.
An SRS Xtreme Tailgate motorhome/party bus will also be on property, along with Springfield Cardinals faculty and various community organizations and outreaches.
Arrowhead Manager Mike Tucker said he is hoping for a large turnout to the event.
“Our target is 500 people,” Tucker said. “I think it’s going to be something that we want to see repeat every year.”
Tucker said while all are invited and encouraged to attend the event, there is an emphasis on the Latino population.
“12% of Branson’s population is Hispanic. That’s a pretty good chunk. They were talking about the hospitality world on a conference call this morning, and in Branson, the majority of hospitality workers are hispanic. They can get off work and come out here, enjoy and hang out.”
Tucker recently accepted a position at the company’s Springfield location and hopes to expand the celebration activities to the branch next year.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla, during the Franco-Mexican War. Organizers of the celebration hope to offer a fun time, but also to celebrate the local hispanic community and to educate in the process.
The Cinco de Mayo celebration will take place on Friday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
