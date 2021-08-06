A Reeds Spring man is in serious condition after a motorcycle accident on Thursday, August 5, at 8:10 a.m.
Taylor Darting, 26, of Reeds Spring, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on State Highway 248 approximately three and a half miles from Reeds Spring when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
According to the report, Darting was taken by ambulance to CoxHealth Medical Center South for serious injuries.
Darting was not wearing a safety device, according to the report.
