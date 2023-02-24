The city of Branson has honored a local businessman for his efforts to help the homeless of our area and those who are at risk for homelessness learn a trade to get back on their feet.
Mayor Larry Milton announced at the Valentine’s Day Board of Aldermen meeting Z Handyman Service Owner Gilbert Garcia is the city’s February 2023 “You’ve Been Caught Doing Something Good” award winner.
“The person who nominated him called him a true leader,” Milton said as he presented the award.
Garcia happily accepted the award and said he wants to continue to help those in need in the area.
“You keep providing work, and I’ll put these guys to work,” Garcia said.
Residents who want to nominate someone for the “You’ve Been Caught” award can fill out a form on the city’s website, BransonMo.gov.
