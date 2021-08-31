A local organization is hosting a traditional country fair featuring authentic old time music, bluegrass and square dancing.
According to the event page on Facebook, the 9th Annual Old Country Fair Music Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Old Country Fair and Music Festival is an annual event presented by The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters.
“The annual event presented by the Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters and hosted by the Weddings at the Homestead, the location of the beautiful Michel Century Farm just east of Branson. The Old Country Fair features multiple musical groups that play both traditional Ozarks acoustical music as well as bluegrass,” Curtis Copeland, President of The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The festival also includes food vendors as well as historical societies from the surrounding region, for those interested in Ozarks history.
“The event is this Saturday at Weddings at the Homestead, 262 Collins Rd, which is off of T Hwy, just 7 miles East of Downtown Branson. The only fee is $10 per vehicle to park. Of course, additional donations are appreciated.”
Attendees are invited to bring their instruments to the festival and play music during the event.
“The Old Country Fair event is also well-known for both bluegrass and traditional music jams and jammers... which means that many attendees show up with their acoustic instruments and play music with others,” Copeland said. “There is always an amazing amount of great music at the event. This year’s lineup includes eight musical acts, with the headliner, the Missouri Boatride Bluegrass Band. There will also be a traditional square dance.”
Proceeds to promote the teachings of traditional Ozarks and bluegrass music to youth through scholarship funding, according to the Facebook event page.
“The proceeds from the event are used to support the preservation of Ozarks culture efforts by the Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters. For this event specifically, funds raised will be utilized for musical scholarships, instrument acquisition, and other costs related to teaching you traditional Ozarks music and instrumentation,” Copeland said. “The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters and the Ozark Mountain Music Association’s goals are to create an interest in Ozarks music and culture for the next generation of youth, that will carry on the unique traditions of our special region.”
According to the Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofter’s Facebook page the five purposes of the society are:
- To secure its proper recognition by organizing the collaboration of a variety of individuals and personalities with the common goal of Ozarks preservation and to promote the existence of the Hillcrofters and encourage participation and education.
- To protect Ozark wildlife by promoting the existing wildlife and fisheries conservation efforts currently in place and to educate the importance of the Ozarks fauna and unique biodiversity of the region.
- To preserve the natural beauties of the regions historic spots by educating and instilling the fact that the Ozarks region is very much a limited resource in itself, by supporting existing land conservation and protection entities, and to identify and protect historically, culturally, and environmentally sensitive lands.
- To perpetuate the history, folk-lore and traditions by educating and cultivating an interest in the unique Ozarks history of people, places and events, to serve as a common hub for historical, genealogical, and cultural entities and promote their individual efforts, to collect, organize and archive the vast Ozarks historical and cultural materials, and to make Ozarks historical, genealogical, and cultural information easily accessible for research and education.
- To teach people the value of the great heritage the area citizens possess by using all the elements of the Hillcrofters interests to educate and create interest, appreciation and respect for the Ozarks region.
“The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters is a non-profit organization focused on preserving Ozarks history, Ozarks cultural and the conservation of Ozarks natural features,” Copeland said.
Copeland said the society collaborates with other area entities to help fulfill their purpose.
“The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters has, and is collaborating with a number of other entities to meet Ozarks preservation goals, including The College of the Ozarks, Bonniebrook Historical Society, L-A-D Foundation/Pioneer Forest, Shepherd of the Hills and Missouri State Parks,” Copeland said.
For more information visit the ‘9th Annual Old Country Fair Music Festival’ event page on Facebook.
