The city of Branson is inviting people to “Be The Light” during the holiday season and kicked off the invitation with the lighting of the city’s Community Christmas Tree on Thursday, Nov. 4, at a ceremony at the Branson Ferris Wheel.
The ceremony at the 39-foot tall tree included performances by New South, the resident vocal group at the Grand Country Square, and speeches from local community leaders. A sign hanging next to the tree says the tree “combines old & new, warm & cool, silver & golden tones all creating and reflecting light, the old-age symbol of goodness, wisdom, hope, and the Grace of God.”
“The spirit of Christmas in Branson is really a collaboration of everyone in the community,” Mike Patrick, host of the event, told the crowd as he opened the event. “From the holiday foods, the heartfelt Christmas shows, the Christmas tree displays, and saturation of holiday lights makes Branson the place to come home and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.”
The tree features nearly 10,000 genuine cut crystals which were originally part of another Branson landmark, the Grand Palace Theater. The crystals were in a 16-foot chandelier which hung in the lobby of the Grand Palace from 1992 to 2008. The redevelopers of the theatre into the Branson Boardwalk donated the chandelier to the Branson Centennial Museum. Volunteers of the museum cleaned and organized the crystals to be used on the community tree.
Adam Mink of Bridge of Faith Community Church in Rockaway Beach talked about the memories of Christmas and how it’s important for everyone to remain a little child-like and soak in the joy of the lights and sounds of the season. He also led the event in a prayer to bless the season.
Ann McDowell, executive director of the Branson Christmas Coalition, spoke about the long tradition of Branson in celebrating Christmas. She spoke of the adoration scene on Mt. Branson first appearing in 1947, when local business people decided it would be a great way to celebrate the season and do something special for the city. In the 1980s, business owners came together and created Ozark Mountain Christmas, to extend the season from the start of November all the way through the new year.
Then in 2015, the Branson Christmas Coalition formed to “make Christmas bigger and brighter” and noted the group meets all year long to prepare for the Christmas season in Branson.
“Branson wants to be a light for the whole world,” McDowell said.
Jim and Jean Babcock of the Branson Centennial Museum were honored for their going above and beyond in preparing the crystals for the tree.
The 2021 Community Tree is standing next to 76 Country Blvd. in front of the Holidays on Ice skating rink.
