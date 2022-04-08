Colors are abundant as spring has bloomed at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Branson thanks to donations.
“This is the first winter and spring we’ve ever had color,” Garden Administrator Jana Evans told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We started planning this last fall. It gives us more months of the year to honor our veterans.”
The large project to bring spring flowers and colors to the garden took months of planning and was able to come to fruition thanks to the generosity of a nursery.
“Marsha Whitley from Cedar Creek Nursery donated over 1,000 pansy seeds and invited us to her nursery last year to plant them. Once they got mature at the nursery, we transplanted them into the garden in November,” Evans said. “They have made it through the winter and are displaying beautiful colors up on the hill as folks drive by.”
Pansies are not the only bursts of color for the eyes to gaze upon in the garden this spring.
“Marsha also had a silent donor give us over 500 tulip bulbs from Holland, which our team of volunteer gardeners planted last November,” Evans said.
The volunteers have been busy all winter preparing the garden for the blooms, which they hoped would pop up.
“We spruced up all of our pots with bright colors in preparation for the tulips’ arrival,” Evans said. “We even had one of our volunteers paint signs for each of the pots which says “shhh tulips are sleeping here”.”
The tulips and pansies are not asleep anymore.
“They are popping up everywhere. This makes me happy for the garden and for all of our locals and tourists who are enjoying this display of color at the beginning of our new season of Spring,” Evans said. “I posted on social media about the garden being in bloom and we had wonderful responses. Folks are so grateful and thankful for getting to see this on a day to day basis. Remember...the garden is sometimes called The Gateway to Branson! Now would be a great time for a spring photo shoot with your family at the garden or have the kids count the tulips and see who can come closest to the correct amount.”
Evans said the garden is a labor of love for all of those who have been involved since it was founded by the late Ben Kinel.
“We want everyone to enjoy it and anything to help raise awareness for our veterans and to raise funds for our cause is something we are grateful for,” Evans said. “We are so lucky we have these opportunities of freedom and we need to keep Ukraine in our prayers.”
For more information, to donate or to volunteer visit veteransmemorialgarden.com.
