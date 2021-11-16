The Branson Board of Aldermen have followed up on a recommendation from the city’s finance committee, giving all city staff significant financial increases in the form of cost-of-living stipends.
The stipends, which total just over $1,176,400, were taken from funds given to the city by the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA.) The funds given to the city are provided over the course of two years. A small portion of the funds, around $3,000 per year, would need to come from the city’s general funds to cover the entire salary stipends.
The stipend recommendation from the finance committee was one of three options outlined at the Oct. 28, joint meeting. Branson Finance Director Jamie Rouch presented three options to the finance committee: a plan which kept a balanced budget with a 5% stipend for all city employees, adding back in money for social services and the Taney County Health Department; a second plan which would keep the balanced budget but drop the health care subsidy and add an additional stipend for public safety workers; and not taking any budget action and allowing the money to remain unspent and available for designation by the Board of Aldermen at a later time.
The finance committee, because the meeting was held at the usual time of their meeting, were able to vote and recommend to the Board of Aldermen the 5% increase to all staff except public safety, and a 10% bump for public safety.
Alderman Clay Cooper asked if the stipends were both this year and next year, and Rouch said the vote was only for the current year.
“The intent is yes, but we cannot bind next year’s board,” Rouch said. “So we’ll do the same process [as this year] next year.”
Mayor Larry Milton asked for clarification on which employees will get the stipend.
“For this one tonight, those who are a full time employee as of tonight will get this,” Rouch said. “So for next year, anybody who is a full time employee when it’s approved, because we need a start or stop date, so if you’re a full time employee when it’s approved by the board then you will get it.”
Milton said the intent of the stipends was to help police and fire be able to use it as an incentive and recruitment tool.
“I cannot tell what your decision next year is going to be next year when the money comes,” Rouch said. “Because we don’t have [in hand] the money we will be receiving next year, I hesitate to say it’s what we’re going to do with it next year.”
City administrator Stan Dobbins said police and fire can tell recruits after Jan. 1, 2022 they believe the board will be approving a second round of stipends which will be equal to what was given out this year. After further questioning from Cooper, Dobbins also said stipends will be used as a recruitment and retention tool for city employees as well.
“This year’s almost done,” Dobbins said. “So January 1, when the new money becomes available, we [city staff] can’t say what you [the board] will do, but I feel confident you all will approve the same stipend next year.”
“So if someone is hired in as a cop Jan. 20, and the starting salary is $40,000 or whatever it is, then the 10% would go on top of that?” Cooper asked.
“Every employee who is on staff,” Dobbins said, clarifying city staff can’t promise the stipend, but the aldermen can do it.
Milton noted discussions on the stipend for the next year need to take place in the first quarter of 2022.
The measures are a cost of living stipend because under the Missouri Constitution, it’s not legal for a municipality to give a bonus to city staff.
The bill was passed 6-0 on both the first and second reading. Rouch said she hoped to have the stipends to current city employees within the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.