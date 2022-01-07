The Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual gala. ‘A Night Under the Stars’ is the theme for the 2022 Forsyth Area Chamber Gala. Tickets for the event are available for purchase until Thursday, Jan. 13, according to a release from the FACC. Tickets are $40 each. Attendees will enjoy cocktails, a dinner, and an auction during the evening’s festivities.
Table sponsorships are also available for businesses for the cost of $300. Table sponsorships will include:
Six tickets to the gala
-Swag placed in the swag bag
-Logo on events program
-Facebook shoutout leading up to the event
-Business showcased during cocktail hour on a slideshow
The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Venue at Shadow Rock, located at 113 Columbus Road, Forsyth. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.. The auction portion of the evening will showcase items which have been donated by area businesses. Items can be donated until Thursday. Jan. 13 at the FACC offices, located at 157 Main Street in Forsyth, Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..
According to the release, the auction is a great opportunity for area businesses to gain exposure and helps the FACC to continue to host events throughout the year.
For more information or to purchase tickets call the FACC at 417-546-2741.
