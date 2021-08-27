The Branson Board of Aldermen voted at their Aug. 24, 2021 meeting to table a controversial change to the city’s animal ordinance until the board can have a study session to discuss changes.
Bill 5972, which would have repealed and replaced Chapter 14 of the Branson Municipal Code, was scheduled for second reading and final passage at the meeting. The proposed measure was the result of effort from the Branson Police Department during the last three years, which included numerous public meeting sessions across the city’s three alderman zones, and feedback from the public via email and social media.
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews noted the time it had taken to bring the measure to second reading before the board.
“We first started working on this late 2018, early 2019,” Matthews told the board. “Presented it to the board in a study session in September 2019, brought it back in November 2020 before the board for the first reading in March of this year. So we bring it back for the second reading tonight.”
Matthews also praised several members of the police department who had been the main staff behind the proposed ordinance: animal control officer Ashley Hurst, Sgt. Stan Kauffman, and Lt. E.J. Jones. He said they had worked with the community to get feedback and craft the ordinance.
Mayor Larry Milton noted the current board has not actually considered anything with the measure, and he also praised the police department for their efforts in reaching out to the public.
“I want to remind everybody, when this passed on the first reading, it was a different board,” Milton said. “So the board up here is not the one which approved it on the first reading. This board chose to allow some time. Chief Matthews and Officer Kauffman did an excellent job if you attended any of the public hearings. They were very thorough and did not leave the room until everybody’s questions were answered, and I applaud you.”
When the mayor opened up the floor for public comment, most of the response was not in favor of the measure.
“If you restrict bad pet owners, and you reduce how many animals they’re allowed to have in a household, is it going to change the animal owner’s treatment of those animals?” Bo Dejager said. “No, it’s not going to solve the problem, so why are we trying to reduce [the number of animals in a residence].”
Dejager said he believes current ordinances could be used to respond to complaints or problems with residents who have an excessive number of animals.
“I don’t believe it’s the city’s business, or the police officer’s business, to know how many animals, what I do with my pets,” Dejager said. “It’s a personal responsibility.”
Resident Pearl Haining said the ordinance being 49 pages makes it hard to get citizen feedback, because they don’t have time to read the entire ordinance and examine the proposed changes. She also noted a number of issues she had with the document.
“This ordinance as it’s written and presented to you today, it’s filled with typos,” Haining said. “They are very easy to see. It’s very confusing. There are phrases like ‘on the earlier of the day the property is posted of the newspaper is published.’ I’ve read that 15 times and can’t make sense of it.”
She also pointed out places in the measure she felt the ordinance conflicted with itself.
“It is clearly set out to be a nuisance if you have stagnant water sitting on your property,” Haining said. “But later on in the ordinance, it’s specified if you raise bees, you are obligated to maintain standing water on your property. So apparently under this proposed ordinance, you are obligated to be a public nuisance.”
While Haining said she agrees the city needs an updated animal code, she believes this current measure restricts residential animals and does not do enough to control animal use in commercial or theatre productions, which was a major reason for the changes.
Missouri State Representative Brian Seitz also addressed the board, stating the measure would infringe on individual rights.
“I wasn’t going to speak on this tonight, but decided to do so after speaking to a woman I’ve known for over 60 years, which may or may not be my mother, and I may or may not have permission to say what she told me this afternoon,” Seitz said.
He then relayed the story about his mother feeding a cat which showed up at her house which she has been feeding since it appeared last year. She is afraid the cat is going to be taken away by police if the ordinance passes, and is looking for a way to shield a box they keep on the porch for the cat so police can’t see it.
Seitz then mentioned a part of the ordinance which says you are not allowed to scare birds. He said at night there are birds outside his bedroom window, and at night he goes out onto his porch and claps his hands to scare off the birds so he can sleep.
He also spoke against the ordinance saying you cannot give animals as a gift, mentioning his family had a beloved pet which was given to them as a gift.
“How much government do we need in Branson, Missouri?” Seitz said. “We have a pet ordinance. It should be looked at, it may have to be strengthened a little bit specifically about animals involved in theatres, but I don’t think we need to come at the citizens with a 48 page ordinance.”
Former Alderman Cris Bohinc spoke up in favor of the ordinance, talking about social media campaigns which misrepresented the ordinance, and how the situation was blown “out of proportion” by the social media, and delayed the process of changing the ordinance.
“The police department was tasked with this when it was turned over by the county,” Bohinc said. “What was looked into what the best practices of different municipalities, not just in Missouri.”
Bohinc also noted 80% of animals at large were euthanized, and there was no licensing, they couldn’t find the bad owners who caused problems for the community.
Alderman Cody Fenton said an all or nothing vote would be a problem because there were parts of the bill he did not think needed to be in the measure. He also noted the current board hasn’t had time to meet together to discuss the bill.
“This was brought to us, it’s a carryover for apparently a very long time,” Fenton said. “One of the drawbacks to doing what we do is sometimes it’s a take it or leave it. It’s a yes or no. I’ve heard some of you say there are things in here which need changed.
“But what I was saying is the drawback is take it or leave it. We don’t get to all talk to each other. We don’t get to do what you see here [in the Council Chambers.] We can meet in smaller groups, but we don’t get to all sit down like this, in this setting, unless it’s a public setting. We had to limit the number of us who could attend a public meeting.”
Fenton said commercial issues concern him about the measure.
Aldermen Bill Skains and Clay Cooper both expressed concerns about the bill, with Skains praising the staff for their efforts in trying to control dangerous animals.
Matthews said they felt the department was called to present a comprehensive ordinance, which he felt they had done, but now it was time for the board to do “surgery” and fine tune the bill.
“The vast majority of responses I received concerned government overreach, stepping too far,” Milton said. “Some said let’s start with our current ordinance and amend it, and many mentioned commercial animals and exotic animals.”
Milton thanked the chief and his staff a second time.
Fenton moved to table the measure until the Nov. 9, 2021 board meeting, and for the measure to be placed in the schedule for the October study session, because September’s session is focused on budget issues. Alderman Jeff Seay seconded the tabling of the bill.
The tabling of the bill passed 6-0.
