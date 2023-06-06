The mother/daughter duo who first brought a craft extravaganza to Branson in 2016 are back with the latest edition of Branson Market Days.
The two day “trendy craft show” will take over the Branson Convention Center on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10. The event marks the 7th year of bringing the event to downtown Branson.
“We have gathered up over 200 booths filled with the MOST AMAZING vendors for YOU to shop!” Event Co-Founders Janna Goodwin and her mom Mary Engram posted on the event’s Facebook page.
The vendors at the event will cover a wide range of products including: plants, outdoor furniture, vintage/junk items, metal work, hats, pet toys and supplies, and food treats.
Admission is $5 for both days (with a $5 parking fee to park in the lot at the Convention Center) with children 12 and under free. There will also be a free holding area where you can store bought items while you continue to shop.
For more information about the event, visit facebook.com/bransonmarketdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.