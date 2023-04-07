The Ozark Mountain Monopoly Tournament is returning to Stone County.
The Stone County OACAC Neighborhood Center will be hosting the tournament asking players to ‘throw the dice, pass/go and take a chance’ on Saturday, April 22. The tournament, which began as a yearly event in 2009, has been on hiatus due to COVID-19. The Annual Ozark Mountain Monopoly Tournament is back and will commence at 9:30 a.m. at the New Testament Christian Church, located at the junction of 76 highway and 413 highways in Reeds Spring.
“This will be the first Ozark Mountain Monopoly tournament since 2019 and the intrusion of Covid-19,” states a press release from the Stone County OACAC. “Formerly the event was held in the Fall of each year, but OACAC board members have taken their ‘tokens’ to the Spring.”
On the day, players will gather at the commencement time or a little before to bid on silent auction items and enjoy a lite bite and coffee. Monopoly Judge and avid Monopoly Collector Ervin Uhrig will once again return as adjudicator, for the event. Players will enjoy a lunch, included in the price of their ticket, which is $20 per person.
Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation serves those in Stone County encountering low income, lay-offs and various financial challenges. Residents can see our assistance through: Rent, electric, gas, medicines, transportation issues, mental health and many other entities. The funds raised at the tournament will go solely to the Stone County OACAC Emergency Funds. OACAC has been in Southwest, Missouri since 1965 with the first Neighborhood Center located in Blue Eye, MO.
Contact the OACAC office for applications and additional information at 417-272-0588 or email duhrig@oac.ac.
