Branson area travel and tourism groups are celebrating 2022’s National Travel and Tourism Week through May 7.
The theme of the year’s event is “Future of Travel,” and aims to have travel and tourism agencies engage in discussions about restoring the industry’s workforce, helping communities recover from economic damage caused by the pandemic, and to reconnect travelers from around the world.
“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said in a statement. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable and inclusive in the months and years to come.”
In the year before the pandemic, travel created $2.6 trillion in economic activity in the U.S., supported over 17 million jobs, and caused a $51 billion trade surplus for the nation.
“Explore Branson is celebrating travel’s promising future by offering multi-generational attractions, a diverse culinary scene, and Ozark hospitality which is inclusive of everyone,” Jason Outman, President/CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB and Taney County Partnership, said in a statement. “During National Travel and Tourism Week, we are spotlighting how travel benefits our region, supports our local economy, fosters sustainability and innovations, and reconnects Americans to each other and to the world.”
Congress created NTTW in 1983 with an aim of growing the economic power of travel in the United States.
