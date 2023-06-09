Branson Public Schools announced two new Youth Activities Coordinators will be joining them for the new school year.
The two positions are aimed to encourage student involvement, coordinate usage of district facilities, and work with head coaches and sponsors to organize and operate youth clinics and camps across the district campus.
Jared Howerton will not only serve as Youth Activities Coordinator for the Buchanan Elementary campus, he will also serve as an Assistant Principal. He has been part of the district since 2014 and provides physical education teaching and coaching experience.
“I believe that youth activities are not only a great way for students to stay physically active and healthy, but also to learn important life skills such as teamwork, sportsmanship and perseverance,” Howerton said. “Being able to partner with families and coaches will be a positive opportunity to build an even stronger connection with our community.”
Adam Barbee will return from a year with the Logan-Rogersville school district to serve as the Y.A.C. and Assistant Principal for Cedar Ridge Intermediate. He has 12 years of coaching experience and building athletic programs.
“My goal is to create a positive and inclusive environment where all kids can feel supported and encouraged to participate and grow as athletes and individuals,” Barbee said.
Howerton and Barbee start their positions on July 1.
