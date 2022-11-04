With the decision by the current 7th District U.S. Representative Billy Long not to run for re-election, the region will have a new representative in Washington for the first time since 2011. Republican Eric Burlison, Democrat Kristen Radaker Sheafer, and Libertarian Kevin Craig are running for the seat.
Branson Tri-Lakes News contacted each candidate with a set of questions, and we present their answers below for your consideration. After the questions, the candidates were given the opportunity for a short closing statement. Candidates are listed in the order they are placed on the ballot.
Burlison represented the 20th District in the Missouri Senate. He also served in the Missouri House of Representatives, where he was named the Missouri Republican Assembly’s Legislator of the Year in 2011. He is a tax consultant and investment advisor. He and his wife Angie live in Republic with their two daughters.
Radaker Sheafer moved to Joplin, MO in 2013 with her husband Luke, where after a few years working in graphic design and marketing she took a chance and opened her dream business, Frosted Cakerie, a bakery specializing in custom cakes for weddings and other events. The bakery’s unique business model of being open to the public one day a week has resulted in a large and dedicated cult following, and a legion of custom order clients.
Craig, of Powersite, MO, earned a law degree from the University of Southern California. He formed Vine and Fig Tree in 1988, a non-profit organization with the stated purpose “to help bring about the fulfillment of Micah's ‘Vine & Fig Tree’ prophecy.” The group states Micah’s prophecy aligns with the beliefs of America’s founding fathers.
BTLN: Inflation is causing significant challenges for lower and middle class Americans. What would you want to do to help bring down inflation and help ease the burden on working class families?
Burlison: Reigning in government spending would be the most beneficial thing this administration could do to benefit our economy and curb inflation. The Biden administration's $1.2 trillion “Build Back Better” deal is irresponsible spending and damaging to the jobs of hard-working Americans. If we look back to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, we can see that the tax revenue went up $190 billion, unemployment was at a historic low and the lowest earners received the largest gains. With hardly a week in office Joe Biden took a wrecking ball to the America First policies that so many of us benefited from. If Joe Biden really cared about the average American family, he would ease our tax burden and stop paying people to stay at home. His priorities have put us in financial distress and we need to get our country back in a better place.
Radaker Sheafer: We have a complex economy, so there is no silver bullet solution that will solve all of the problems, but there are many smaller steps we can take to start building a stronger and more resilient economy.
First, creating a more robust supply chain: We have built an impressive, yet complicated global supply chain infrastructure. When even a small glitch occurs it can have ripple effects that take a long time to solve. The most basic economic principles of supply and demand create the conditions that when supply is low and demand is high, prices will increase. Corporations seek to maximize the efficiency of their supply chains to maximize profits and reduce waste. That may keep prices lower when working properly, but any problem or even a perceived problem in the process makes us susceptible to delays, drastic price increases, and even unsafe situations, like what we saw with the lack of PPE during the first months of COVID-19.
The government should create incentives for American companies to manufacture products in the U.S. with materials sourced from North America shortening supply chains, and making them less brittle, reducing the impact of global events on everyday consumers.
Second, tackling corporate profits in times of national or global crisis: The point of businesses is to make a profit. There is nothing wrong with that alone, but many large corporations prioritize shareholder and executive profits at the detriment of the overall economy and wellbeing of many Americans. I would propose implementing a windfall tax that would create higher taxes on corporations profiting from times of crisis or uncertainty.
Third, breaking up monopolies: For example, the consolidation of the meatpacking industry into 4 corporations causes price increases for consumers, as well as decreasing profits for our farmers and ranchers. Without enough competition in the industry, those working the hardest are forced to sell livestock for the low prices the corporations demand because they have complete control over the market. The meatpacking industry and similar agricultural corporations have siphoned the wealth out of our rural communities and made family farming unsustainable while contributing nothing back into our communities but higher-priced foods and often pollution and environmental dangers for surrounding areas.
Craig: I agree with Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman, who said only government creates inflation. Specifically, the Federal Reserve creates money, and this makes your money worth less, meaning higher prices when you try to trade your worthless "dollars" for groceries. I would sponsor legislation to audit the Federal Reserve (to uncover where the money has been spent), and then to abolish the Fed entirely. That would end inflation, overnight. The Federal Reserve is wholly unconstitutional and harmful. James Madison, the "Father of the Constitution," said one of the reasons for drafting a new constitution was to address what he called "the pernicious effects of paper money." Paper money which is not backed by gold or silver or other commodities is immoral. The Constitution expressly prohibits this (Art. I, sec. 10).
No other candidate in this race has proposed following the Constitution by ending the Fed and its inflation of the money supply. The Leaders of both of the two major parties oppose ending inflation, because without the ability to create money out of thin air, they would have to double your taxes, and then you might stop voting for the same old parties election after election.
BTLN: The President announced a plan to forgive federal student loans. How do you respond to a citizen who says they worked hard to pay off their loans and don't want their tax dollars used in the way the President wants to use them?
Burlison: As a student at Missouri State, I worked several jobs to make sure I would be able to graduate debt free. I think it is unfair to pass debt onto someone else for another’s inability to repay their loan. This country is founded on hard work, accountability and ingenuity and we should not be enabling individuals by this debt transfer plan that limits them from experiencing the fruits that hard work has to offer in this country.
Radaker Sheafer: As with many of our current political debates, there are some good things and some serious problems with this plan. Before implementing sweeping loan forgiveness, we need to first address the cost of college or we are only providing a temporary solution to a long-running, ever increasing problem.
I would propose a more targeted relief plan for those who are most in need as well as meaningful legislation ending many of the predatory lending practices we’ve seen that prevent young people from being able to participate in many of the aspects of American life that previous generations enjoyed, such as home ownership.
I sympathize with the argument that those who did not attend college or those who have already paid back their student loans do not want the tax dollars from their hard-earned money going to pay off the debt that others took on. However, because many aspects of our economy are inextricably linked, there is reason to believe that there is some level of student loan forgiveness, particularly for the lowest income Americans that may prove to be beneficial to the economy as a whole. As a small business owner, I would want to look into this particular issue more in depth to find the opportunities that offer the greatest return on the investment.
Lastly, rather than executive actions on pressing issues such as this, the American people would be better served by a Congress that is willing to set aside their egos and work across the aisle to find solutions to problems, such as student debt, that would allow for a balanced approach, where those most in need of assistance can receive the assistance they need that will allow them to contribute to society without adding unnecessary burdens to already struggling taxpayers.
Craig: I agree with that citizen. Biden is trying to buy votes. Government subsidization of colleges is unconstitutional and raises tuition.
America had the greatest education system in the world, and politicians and bureaucrats have ruined it. K-12 public education is not equipping students to make wise choices. For the vast majority of students, going into debt for a degree in "woke" is a very bad decision. Students who are not taught to make wise decisions have to learn from their mistakes. Forgiveness will encourage more people to make more bad decisions and incur more debt.
In 1996 the GOP Platform promised to abolish unconstitutional bureaucracies like the Dept. of Education. But the Republicans doubled the budget from what it was under Bill Clinton. Republican Party Leadership values political power over a Free Market. Roy Blunt did not sponsor bills to abolish unconstitutional bureaucracies, Billy Long did not try to abolish them, and Eric Burlison is Billy Long 2.0. Eliminating unconstitutional spending would spare Americans from being taxed and having to go into debt for education.
I appreciate the argument (raised by no other candidate) that if students were loaned money created by the government's unconstitutional debasement of the money supply, they should not be prosecuted for defaulting on their loans. But that does not create graduates with good character. But the government should repent of currency debasement and usury.
BTLN: Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in parents becoming more involved with their student's education, especially when it comes to school boards. How do you feel about the increased parental attention on what is being taught in schools, and can parents have too much influence on what is being taught in their children's schools?
Burlison: If there was a silver-lining to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was that parents got to see firsthand the failures of their schools. It is a great thing that parents are more engaged at their schools and with their school boards. Our public schools are not cheap, we fund them through federal income taxes, state income taxes, state sales taxes, lottery proceeds, county property taxes, and county personal property taxes. On average public schools cost about $9,000 per student per year of our tax dollars to educate each child. We should all demand more from a system that absorbs the vast majority of our taxes. The left would have you believe that public schools should be the parents of our children and we should trust the system to teach our children values and morals. Parents in southwest Missouri can see this is not working and it's good that parents are taking back control of their child’s education.
Radaker Sheafer: Parents being involved in their children’s education is a great thing. I am glad that parents are taking more of an interest in what is going on in the classroom, however, it is equally important for parents to hear from and listen to teachers, rather than assuming teachers have ill intent or are trying to influence children in ways that they are not.
The vast majority of teachers are wonderful people who truly have the best interest of every child at heart. They also have received extensive training into how children learn best and how to best teach a classroom full of students. They are experts in their field and deserve credit and respect as they work hard to do their jobs well.
Being aware of and questioning what their children learn in school is a great way for parents to help them learn, think critically, and instill the values that are important in their household. It is also a great time to teach students how to disagree respectfully and partake in civil discourse.
I am in favor of parents being involved in their children’s education experience in whatever way they are able, but parents should not have complete control over what is being taught to every student, particularly when it comes to personal, ideological, or religious beliefs.
Craig: Parents cannot have "too much influence." Children belong to parents, not to the government. Parents are the best influence. The Constitution does not give the winner of this election any authority over your children's education. The Libertarian Party strongly supports the "separation of school and state."
Republicans and Democrats promise voters lots of free stuff. All this spending is unconstitutional. Trillions of dollars of unconstitutional spending amounts to over $10,000 for every man, woman, and small child in America every year. Abolishing unconstitutional spending would allow parents to spend time with their children instead of getting a second job to pay taxes, or it would allow parents to send their children to much better schools than those offered by the government, which churn out victims of educational malpractice. The atheistic regime in Washington D.C. promotes "Drag Queen Story Hour," but will not allow Missouri teachers to teach students that the Declaration of Independence is actually true. Republicans and Democrats prohibit teachers from telling students that God says "Thou shalt not steal." No wonder crime is so high.
BTLN: What is your position on easing restrictions on American energy production?
Burlison: If the federal government and the Biden administration would stop pulling jobs from one sector to try and build up another, we would see that our country could be more energy independent. I would not support legislation to engage in “radical green” global initiatives. Large companies are already incentivized by the free-market system to enact sustainable practices. Federal involvement in requiring “green” policies is hurting our small business community and making it extremely expensive for them to keep the lights on. We should open the doors for energy exploration here at home. Approve the Keystone pipeline and any other effort to return America to be the leading energy producing nation.
Radaker Sheafer: I support easing restrictions on American energy production as the current price variability has devastating effects on families who are already struggling to make ends meet. We should be energy independent while having the ability to export energy as necessary to other parts of the world as they struggle. Currently, the energy produced in the U.S. from fossil fuels is still cleaner than the energy produced by many other fossil fuel exporting countries.
That being said, fossil fuels are not an infinite resource, therefore we need to quickly move to invest in renewable energy technology to become the primary green exporter for the future. We can see the damage done by natural gasses and minerals like coal and oil to us and our planet. Investing in and innovating new renewable energy technologies unleashes the US market to allow us to become the main exporter of these technologies, the same way we are currently the largest exporter of oil.
Investing in renewable energy technology also allows for the creation of thousands of high-paying jobs constructing the factories and manufacturing the technologies in the US. As we see a mass exportation of jobs by large corporations to countries with cheap labor, it is understandable to have fear of these jobs being exported as well. That is why these companies need to be incentivized to stay in the US either through stricter trade policy or subsidization.
Craig: The 1996 Republican Party National Platform made these promises: "As a first step in reforming government, we support elimination of the Departments of Commerce, Housing and Urban Development, Education, and Energy, and the elimination, defunding or privatization of [other unconstitutional agencies]." These were promises consistent with the oath of office: The Constitution gives Congress no authority over energy. But none of these promises have been kept.
All restrictions on energy production should be repealed and the Dept of Energy should be abolished. The federal government should not subsidize particular forms of energy, like wind and solar (which cannot sustain a modern economy) or oil and uranium. There are other forms of nuclear energy which cannot be used to make nuclear bombs, but the government loves bombs, so it subsidizes dirty nukes. A prosperous future demands competition in a free market to develop new forms of energy, and government should not continue subsidizing the dirty energy of the past. Thousands of people are going to die of cold this winter because Biden blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. You trust these people to provide you with affordable energy?
It is the Free Market -- inventors, investors, industrialists, financiers, businessmen, and consumers freely planning, choosing, purchasing energy and rewarding the best businesses -- that has given us ever-increasing access to energy. The federal government did not hold session and pass a law requiring the creation of refined petroleum, nuclear energy, or any other form of energy. It was "greedy capitalists" that discovered new energy sources and new ways to produce them at lower and lower costs so that more and more people could afford them, and bring capitalists more and more profit, making our standard of living higher and higher.
BTLN: Do you believe current immigration laws should be enforced, and what changes to those laws would you like to make if elected?
Burlison: Our southern border has been a weakness in our country over the last two years when Biden took office. Our border patrol agents are overworked and criticized by the left for trying to limit lawlessness! When I look at the news and see our Vice President claim “the Border is Secure” I feel ashamed while I also feel empathetic to our southern border towns and their struggle. From June in 2021 to June in 2022 two million illegal border crossings have been recorded and 10,000 pounds of Fentanyl has come through our border that has been caught by border patrol. It is time for this administration to own up to their failures and enact legislation that is tough on illegal crossing! We must return to the Trump policy that asylum seekers cannot skip across other nations. They must seek asylum in the nation they first arrive in. This dramatically reduced border crossings. I believe a rigid immigration system will deter illegal crossing and will benefit those seeking legal residency in our county. Fair and proper immigration will grant security to towns at the southern border and other cities throughout our country.
Radaker Sheafer: Of course we need to enforce our laws, but we are well overdue for comprehensive immigration reform. I believe there are ample opportunities to accomplish this with bipartisan support.
For immigrants currently in the country: Currently, the greatest percentage immigrants in the country who are here illegally had initially entered the country legally and overstayed their visas. Many of them have been in the U.S. for a long time, work hard, love this country and would prefer to be here legally or become citizens. They live in fear of being deported back to unsafe situations. I would propose a system that allows those immigrants to come voluntarily forward without fear of deportation or detainment. They would then be required to submit to thorough background checks. They could then be put on a payment plan or pay upfront a penalty for overstaying the visa as well as for any taxes they owe, and then be put on a path to citizenship or a renewed visa.
Crossing the border legally: Claiming asylum at the border is not illegal. In fact, the tradition of offering a safe place for those fleeing persecution or looking to start a better life for themselves is deeply rooted in the history of our country. One of the major issues is the enormous backlog of individuals waiting to be processed through immigration courts. We can solve this problem by creating policies that offer an expedited entry process. After passing thorough background checks, they can be granted work visas and agree to have money taken out of each paycheck, much like an SS is taken out, to begin to cover immigration court fees and costs associated with staying here legally.
The crisis at the border: Providing an expedited process for those wanting to enter legally for safety or economic reasons would help free up border agents for the more important work of focusing on those who are trying to cross for more nefarious reasons. We could catch more people trafficking drugs or illegally transporting migrants across the border. Focusing on clearing the backlog of well-intentioned people can alleviate so much of the stress put on our borders while making it easier to secure the border against those who profit from the chaos.
Craig: One of the complaints about the British in the Declaration of Independence was that the government was restricting immigration to America. So "We the People" in our Constitution did not give the federal government any authority to impede immigration. I am endowed by my Creator with the right to hire an immigrant for my business, and the immigrant is endowed by our Creator with the right to work here. Government should not give immigrants other people's money ("welfare"), and immigrants should know that in this country private property is respected. The "War on Drugs" is unconstitutional, as the 18th and 21st Amendments attest, and that "war" is destroying law and order south of the border by making dangerous drugs profitable, encouraging people to flee the drug cartels created by the U.S. "War on Drugs." Immigration restrictions make human trafficking profitable. Jesus said "I was a foreigner, and you took Me in" (Matthew 25:35). Cheap labor lowers our prices. Any American whose job is "threatened" by an illiterate peasant is a victim of educational malpractice, and needs to become a better American by upgrading his job skills so he can serve consumers at a higher, more competitive level.
BTLN: If you are elected, what would be the subject of the first piece of legislation you propose?
Burlison: Inflation has been hurting us here in Southwest Missouri in more ways than one. We’ve seen our gas prices double and our grocery receipts skyrocket. Because of the Biden Administration inflation will cost the average American household an additional $5,200. I would support real and effective policies that fix our supply chain crises like a bill that allows for port automation, and eliminating punitive regulations, like the 10-hour rule, that have harmed our trucking and shipping industries.
Radaker Sheafer: The first piece of legislation I would propose would be to reform the Small Business Administration. The current definition of “small business” by the SBA is overly broad and fails to provide resources to the small businesses most in need while large corporations leverage their resources to make the SBA work for them.
Over 99.9% of all businesses in the U.S. fall into the category of “small business” because the overly flexible guidelines to fit into that category often expand to include accommodations for larger businesses.
For example, I own and operate a small bakery with my husband and we have four additional employees. When the first round of PPP loans became available, we were unable to qualify for a loan before the funds were depleted by larger corporations who had the resources to quickly apply, while many small operations, such as my own, were still struggling to complete the requirements for the application.
Craig: The Federal Reserve: Audit it (for possible criminal prosecutions) and abolish it. Republicans and Democrats will not even allow this bill to be voted on, because without the Fed to create money out of thin air, the two major parties won't be able to invade other countries or buy votes by promising voters lots of government "benefits" -- "benefits" which are outweighed by taxes and a dysfunctional economy, and which guarantee to the next generation a lower standard of living. Abolishing the Federal Reserve is the only moral and Constitutional policy.
Before I can propose legislation, I would have to take a solemn oath to "support the Constitution." The oath used to be considered "an act of religious worship." Everybody knows today it is a sham. Nobody cares what the Constitution says. Politicians raise their right hand toward heaven, put their left hand on the Bible, invoke the name of God ("so help me God"), and then do whatever they want, or whatever their party leadership tells them to do. Kevin Craig opposes this hypocrisy, and taking the Lord's Name in vain.
CLOSING STATEMENTS:
Burlison: As a 6th generation from southwest Missouri, I was raised with the values of loving God, loving your neighbor, and loving your country. We know there is no such thing as a free lunch. That wealth comes through hard work and sacrifice. These conservative values are being threatened by the radical woke liberal left who wish to remake America into a socialist nation where the super elites hold political power by redistributing wealth amongst the working class. We must take a stand in this election and send candidates who still believe that America is a land of equal opportunity, not equal outcomes. A land where people are guaranteed freedom of speech, freedom of religion and freedom to defend those rights and more with the Second Amendment.
Radaker Sheafer: Our country is at a point where tensions are high and listening to one another does not seem to be a priority for our elected officials. I come from a conservative background yet I’m running on the democratic ticket because I understand the issues facing the people of Missouri’s 7th district don’t fit neatly into a partisan box. I believe creativity and fresh ideas are needed to solve the problems and career politicians have proven they aren’t up to the challenge of working across the aisle and finding tangible solutions. Elected officials need to put aside their egos and political ambitions to deliver a win for the American people without the toxic and divisive rhetoric. At this time we need more collaborative, moderate, and calming voices in Washington, and that is what I want to provide.
Craig: In every single one of these questions, the common theme is a failure by Democrats and Republicans to keep their oath of office, and follow the Constitution. They value short-term political power for their party over long-term prosperity for you and your family. The two major parties spend trillions of dollars every year on harmful bureaucracies and special interests. You think you're getting "something for nothing," but government socialism lowers your standard of living every year. Capitalists have to fight to raise it.
America's Founding Fathers would say you're wasting your vote by voting for candidates whose parties have a long track record of ignoring the Constitution and lowering your standard of living.
During the first 100 years after the Constitution went into effect, we had a largely free economy ("capitalism"), and America became the most prosperous and admired nation in the world. During the second 100 years, the Constitution was abandoned in favor of "progressivism," "secularism" (atheism), and socialism. The U.S. is now bankrupt and despised. The only way to "Make America Great Again" is to start by abolishing all unconstitutional and socialist programs. Only Libertarians can be counted on to keep the oath of office and do this.
When I was a kid in the 1960's, I thought the year 2022 would be like what I was seeing on "The Jetsons." But thanks to atheism and socialism coming from Republicans and Democrats in Washington D.C., America is looking like a third-world country. Neither the Republicans nor the Democrats follow the Constitution. Kevin Craig is the only candidate who will keep the oath to support the Constitution. Kevin Craig is an "extremist" in support of "Liberty Under God," the philosophy that made America the most prosperous and most admired nation in the world.
