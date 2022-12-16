The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation.
Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
Under Missouri state law, the officers had additional avenues available to them which could have resulted in more public discussion of the situation, but chose not to pursue those avenues.
Both Matthews and Gray were suspended on Oct. 25.
As the investigation is still considered related to human resources and employment, the city of Branson is not releasing the report. The Missouri Sunshine Law allows records related to employment to remain confidential. However, Mayor Larry Milton said the report is going to be given to a state agency for further investigation.
“There was an investigation involving Chief Matthews and Sergeant Gray,” Milton said at a Thursday press conference. “It was initiated after complaints were filed with our city administrator Cathy Stepp. Administrator Stepp did the right thing by hiring a professional, outside firm to conduct a thorough and fair investigation. Prior to the investigation process being completed, Chief Matthews and Sergeant Gray both submitted letters of resignation.
“While some of the issues cannot be discussed publicly, I did want to mention that there was some inappropriate misconduct that was discovered during the investigation, and those items are being forwarded to a state agency to follow up on. The Board of Aldermen have unanimously agreed to forward these allegations to the state level.”
The Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned the state agency referred to by Milton as receiving the HR investigation results is the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the information will be reviewed for possible criminal investigation.
Matthews was named Branson Police Chief on March 15, 2018, and he began work with the department in April of that year, coming to the city from the Arlington, Texas police department.
Matthews has been replaced as Branson’s Police Chief by Assistant Chief Eric Schmitt, who officially assumed the role following a Dec. 15 press conference at Branson City Hall.
Branson Tri-Lakes News reached out to Chief Matthews and Sgt. Gray for comment but did not receive a response by press time.
(1) comment
I want to thank this Paper for keeping us informed.
