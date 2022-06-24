A Forsyth man was seriously injured on Saturday, June 18, in a single vehicle crash less than a mile north of Forsyth.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Gary Boyd, 40, of Forsyth was traveling east on Highway 160, near Missouri-176, when his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the road and crashed into a mailbox, cable box and utility pole.
Boyd was transported by EMS to CoxSouth Hospital in Springfield for treatment of his serious injuries. He was wearing his seat belt, according to the online crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.