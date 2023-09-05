Parents and teachers of 4th grade students can access any federal lands and waters free of charge for a year through the Every Kids Outdoors program, provided by the United States Government.
According to the program, research shows kids 9 to 11 are at an age where they begin to learn about the world around them, are open to new ideas and likely to connect to nature and history.
The Every Kids Outdoors 4th grade pass covers entrance or day use fees at federal recreation sites. Some fees, like camping and special tours are not covered. Private businesses who manage facilities on federal lands may not honor the pass, so participants should contact federal land or water sites directly for questions about pass acceptance and fees.
The passes can be used at national parks, national forests, wildlife refuges, reclamation areas, conservation areas, recreation areas and marine areas. In order to obtain a pass, those interested should visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov and complete the online activity. Afterwards, a personalized voucher can be downloaded and printed. Participants must have a printed copy of the voucher during their visit. Digital versions of the voucher are not accepted.
• At sites charging per vehicle: anyone in
your vehicle is admitted for free.
• At sites charging per person: up to three
accompanying adults are admitted free.
• When entering by bicycle: up to three
accompanying adults on bicycles are
• If your group is in more than one vehicle,
entrance is free only for the vehicle you’re in.
• If there is no one to show your pass to,
display your pass or voucher on your
Some sites can exchange the paper voucher for a more durable pass. For a list of those sites, visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov/exchange.htm. Not all federal recreation sites are able to exchange a voucher for a durable pass.
Educators interested in acquiring passes for their students can do so on the website, which also offers downloadable activity guides. Home-schooled and free-choice learners 10 years of age may also acquire a pass.
While the passes can be used to access federal lands around the nation, Missouri has many of its own outdoor attractions available for those who wish to stay closer to home. There are six national parks in the state of Missouri, including the George Washington Carver National Monument, Harry S. Truman National Historical Site, Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site and Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.
The Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri encompasses roughly 1.5 million acres in southern and central Missouri. There are a number of national wildlife refuges and other outdoor locations throughout the state to explore as well.
