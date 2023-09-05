Every Kid Outdoors.jpg

Parents and teachers of 4th grade students can access any federal lands and waters free of charge for a year through the Every Kids Outdoors program.

 Courtesy of Bureau of Land Management

Parents and teachers of 4th grade students can access any federal lands and waters free of charge for a year through the Every Kids Outdoors program, provided by the United States Government.

According to the program, research shows kids 9 to 11 are at an age where they begin to learn about the world around them, are open to new ideas and likely to connect to nature and history. 

