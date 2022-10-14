The Branson Police Department gave the public a chance to ask questions of department leadership during an event on Wed. Oct. 5, at Panera Bread in Branson.
The department participated in “Coffee with a Cop” during breakfast hours at Panera.
“It’s a great time for people in a casual setting to find out what’s going on with the police department,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News at the event.
Multiple residents sat with leaders from the department to discuss neighborhood issues and concerns about crime within the city.
“This is a great informal way for residents to find out about initiatives from the department and other information,” Matthews said.
The event on Wednesday was part of national “Coffee with a Cop” events.
