The Stone County 100 Club partnered with several locations in Stone County to host its 2nd Annual Poker Run. 

The Poker Run took place on Sunday, Sept. 10. It started in KImberling City, made its way across Stone County and ended back in Kimberling City. The Poker Run raised money to help the Stone County 100 Club with their mission of benefiting families of first responders killed in the line-of-duty in Stone County. There was a $25 entry fee per poker hand for those participating. The best hand won $200 cash and the worst hand won free entry next year.

