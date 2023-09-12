The Stone County 100 Club partnered with several locations in Stone County to host its 2nd Annual Poker Run.
The Poker Run took place on Sunday, Sept. 10. It started in KImberling City, made its way across Stone County and ended back in Kimberling City. The Poker Run raised money to help the Stone County 100 Club with their mission of benefiting families of first responders killed in the line-of-duty in Stone County. There was a $25 entry fee per poker hand for those participating. The best hand won $200 cash and the worst hand won free entry next year.
The Poker Run had five stops including:
- 1st stop - Castaways Pub and Grill in Kimberling City
- 2nd stop - Table Rock Tavern in Shell Knob
- 3rd stop - 39 Grill in Shell Knob
- 4th stop - Flat Creek Restaurant in Cape Fair
- 5th stop - Big Buoy’s Restaurant & Bar in Kimberling City
Stone County 100 Club Board Member Shelley Rader told Branson Tri-Lakes News the Poker Run raised more than $1,000 which will go into the Stone County 100 Club’s fund.
“Twenty-five poker hands were played. We raised over $1,000 in entry fees and the 50/50 raffle,” Rader said. “The weather was absolutely perfect for the event. We’d like to thank all of the individuals who joined us today and the businesses that participated as Poker Run stops: Castaways in Kimberling City, Table Rock Tavern in Shell Knob, Area 71 in Shell Knob, Flat Creek Restaurant in Cape Fair, and Big Buoy’s in Kimberling City.”
The group was led to the participating poker spots by Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.
“And a special thank you to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader who participated and led the group along the stops,” Rader said. “The organization always appreciates his support.”
Established in 2021, the Stone County 100 Club in Missouri is a non-profit organization which raises funds to provide financial support to the surviving spouse and/or dependent children of a first responder killed in the line of duty within hours of their death.
