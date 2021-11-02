The Branson Board of Aldermen joined the city’s finance committee on Thursday, Oct. 28, for a joint session to talk about the city’s budget and changes which may be necessary to be made to give additional funds to city employees.
The move to the second meeting was spurred by the opinion of Mayor Larry Milton during the Tuesday, Oct. 26 meeting of the Board of Aldermen, who believes the police department is currently in “crisis” and additional funds need to be provided for salary increases, benefits, and other necessary items to retain current officers and make the department more attractive to officers from other departments.
Finance Director Jamie Rouch made a presentation during the combined meeting which provided multiple options for city leaders to accomplish their desired goals.
The first option was to use the budget already proposed for 2022 which Rouch said is balanced, add a 5% stipend for city employees in 2021 and 2022, add back in social services of $60,000, and add back in $50,000 in funds initially removed from the city’s contribution to the Taney County Health Department. The funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government.
Rouch said the first plan would maintain a balanced budget while giving the stipends to employees to help alleviate concerns of the aldermen.
“It would also allow us to have some time to discuss how we are going to offset some of the other costs,” Rouch said.
She said the cost of the stipends would be just over $815,000. It would leave the city with about $355,000 in ARPA funds for other needs.
Rouch said option two would have the balanced 2022 budget, a 5% stipend for all employees except for public safety in 2021 and 2022, with a 10% stipend for all public safety employees. This option would use all of the ARPA funds, and the city would have to find about $8,688 to cover the rest of the amount paid to public safety employees.
“What this will do is give us additional time to come up with new revenue sources,” Rouch said. “Maybe expenditure reductions based on the priority based budgeting of services. In addition, it will give [public safety workers] 10% each year which will help some of their rising costs, and sustain them for two years while we dig into the increase in the pay scale and how we’re going to offset costs.”
The city would also help social services and the health department in the second proposal find ways to get ARPA funds to offset the amount the city would not be providing for them.
“They could potentially get more money than if we gave it out,” Rouch said.
Alderman Bill Skains expressed concerns about the second option as it would cause the health department to have issues in the third or fourth quarters of 2022, because the city’s contribution to their budget would fall from $180,000 to $130,000. He was concerned about laying off an inspector when there is a need for them in the city.
“The big demand comes out of Branson,” Skains said. “Is Branson paying for anything being done out in the county? It’s a complicated question.”
Rouch said she is not aware of what they have done, but the finance department is currently looking at the department’s spending.
Milton then asked leaders in the city’s public safety divisions if the 10% stipend would be what they need “to get us where we need to be.”
Finance Director Rouch cut in and said the stipend won’t raise their salaries, but give them a lump sum, while the city makes the decision on how to pay for the salary increases.
Finance Committee Member Pamela Yancey then had Rouch clarify the city would still need to find a way to pay salaries in the long run.
“This stipend is just a band-aid,” Yancey said, to which Rouch agreed with the assessment. “We’re still scrambling to find a way to pay for their salaries.”
Yancey said her focus was making sure the public understood these stipends were not increases in salaries.
“This is something to buy us some more time and to give them something more than they probably would have gotten,” Rouch said.
Fire Chief Ted Martin spoke to the meeting and reminded everyone all city employees will still be getting 3% merit raises and those are a blessing.
“I think with ARPA funds and trying to correct losses in 2020 and 2021, you’re making a commitment back to employees, what a blessing and thank you for proposing it,” Martin said. “Our city, [the aldermen], our directors, our administrators, our finance department, you have been solid the last 30 to 45 days in saying we need to address the problem. Step one and two takes care of business today…we continue to work for tomorrow.”
Branson Human Resources Director Jan Fischer then spoke and noted for 2022 the public safety folks are being injected into the new pay plan at the lowest level possible in the plan without a cut in pay.
“This may not include the full 3% merit increase,” Fischer said. “So I think what Jamie’s put together with the stipend would fit perfectly.”
Alderman Cody Fenton praised Rouch’s efforts to keep a balanced budget for 2022, while finding additional funds for public safety which Milton had requested in Tuesday’s meeting. He asked Rouch about the funds which would be leftover if the city took the first option instead of the second option using all the ARPA funds.
“We don’t have those monies earmarked right now,” Rouch said. “Under option one, it allows us to give back to some of the things we had to take out to balance.”
Rouch said she’s fine with either option because there’s both a balance budget, and the city is giving back to “our greatest asset.”
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said his staff understand the struggles the city is facing with retaining good staff in all city departments. He said the concern is making sure the city’s police department’s offering is as close to market value as can be done.
Rouch then mentioned a third option which does not include ARPA funding, which would use the city’s HR pay metric and use the city’s reserve to cover the additional costs, which would rapidly deplete the city’s reserves. She stated this was not her favorite option.
Fenton praised Rouch’s efforts in less than 48 hours bringing multiple options to the table to solve issues raised by the aldermen at the Tuesday night meeting.
“I appreciate you taking this, looking at it, coming up with two fantastic options…while still being a steward of the city’s money,” Fenton said. “At the end of the day I cannot thank you enough, even though I asked questions which had you pulling your hair out, thank you for being a steward of the city’s money and keeping us on track.”
Rouch gave credit to her staff for their efforts, saying they worked just as hard as she did on the options.
The aldermen could not vote on a recommendation to take to the board for formal vote, but the finance committee was eligible to vote for a recommendation to bring to a formal vote of the Board of Aldermen.
The entire finance committee recommended unanimously the second option, with the 10% stipend for public service staff. The Board of Aldermen will officially vote on the measure at an upcoming meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.